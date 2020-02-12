Montana State researcher searching for life in Yellowstone's subsurface

“The research has the potential to significantly impact our understanding of how geological forces drive microbial evolution,” said Mark Jutila, head of MSU’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology. “The efforts of Dr. Boyd and his team in securing this grant are impressive. It is a testament to the impact and recognition of Dr. Boyd’s research and leadership.”

At the surface, life is generally supported by energy from the sun. In the absence of the sun, Boyd explained, microbial life can still flourish with a supply of nutrients such as hydrogen. In rocky environments, such as the Earth’s subsurface, hydrogen can be generated when water reacts with certain minerals. Imagine if you were to drop an iron nail in a glass of water. That nail would rapidly oxidize, forming a thin coat of rust (oxidized iron) and releasing bubbles of hydrogen. However, that coat of rust also protects the metal from further oxidation. Without fresh minerals capable of reacting with water, the potential for how much life can be supported by such nutrients becomes limited. That’s where earthquakes come in.