Montana State Parks sees 60% jump in visitation amid COVID-19

Anecdotal counts at Montana fishing access sites also indicates an uptick in use, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. However, the state does not track visitation as closely.

COVID-19 has brought a number of changes and challenges to state parks, said spokesman Pat Doyle. The parks division developed a new operations manual on cleaning, new protocols for handling money and what personal protective equipment staff should use.

“We’re trying to keep everyone safe, the public included,” he said. “With everything that’s going on we understand the crushing need for everyone to go out there and recreate and we want to keep those sites open.”

Early spring is considered a “shoulder season” ahead of the mass influx summer recreation typically brings. State parks are historically not fully staffed this time of year, but have tried to bring on seasonal staff early where possible, Doyle said.

“When things like this happen it’s not as easy to respond as to hiring new people – no one in the tourism business is looking at massive surges in visitation as something to budget for,” he said, noting that many visitors centers and offices remain closed while essential services such as water and bathrooms have been brought online. State Parks looks to be fully staffed by May 15.