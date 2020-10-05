Montana State Parks sees 6-month visitation increase

Many Montana State Parks saw a major increase in visitation over the first half of the year -- a time which included the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State parks recorded 1.4 million visitors from January through June of this year. Compared with same time period last year, visitation increased by about 25.4%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Montana is fortunate to have these opportunities and FWP is committed to making sure they are available for visitors across Montana, especially during a time of uncertainty,” said Beth Shumate, division administrator for Montana State Parks. “The state park system provides incredible opportunities which can foster invaluable mental and physical health benefits. Through our numerous cultural and historical parks, visitors can also enjoy a wide range of educational and interpretive opportunities both in-person and now virtually.

"Our staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond to ensure that parks have remained open for all during this unprecedented pandemic, meeting expectations, interests, and needs of communities and citizens across the state.”