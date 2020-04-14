Montana snowpack trending above normal

April storms and cooler temperatures have hydrologists optimistic about Montana’s snowpack.
All of Montana’s river basins recorded above average snowpack by the middle of April. When looking at snow to water equivalent, which measures how much water is contained in mountain snow, percentages ranged from 104% of normal for the Madison and Jefferson river basins to 143% in the St. Mary and Milk river basins.
By April, many low- and mid-elevation mountain snowpack monitoring locations are typically approaching seasonal peak snowpack for the year. That gives hydrologists good insight into what water supply may look like during spring and summer – information important to everyone from irrigators to recreationists.
“As we’re approaching peak snowpack one of the good things going on are the slow warm-ups in March and April,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, water supply specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. “We’re retaining low elevation snowpack in the mountains, and the longer we can keep our snowpack that means more water towards the late summer months of July and August.”
Forecasting water supply can be complex as snowpack varies throughout a river basin. For example in early April some rivers west of the Continental Divide, despite having near normal snowpack, projected below normal runoff due to lack of late fall and early winter precipitation.
March was relatively dry for much of Montana but snowpack remained strong by April 1. Recent storms have continued to add water over the last week, and while typical for this time of year, continued to push snowpack higher compared to normal.
“As we progress further into spring, we should continue to accumulate snowpack in the high elevations in the mountains across the state, and May 1 forecasts will use a more accurate snapshot into our peak snowpack, and what that should yield with regards to our overall runoff volumes this year,” according to Zukiewicz.
Forecasts call for another round of snow for much of central and southwest Montana starting Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Great Falls is calling for 1 to 4 inches of snow at lower elevations with 5 to 10 inches along northern facing slopes and mountain passes. Isolated areas may see higher snowfall in the mountains as well.
Travelers are cautioned about the potential for difficult driving conditions including slippery roadways and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.
The combination of wet and raw conditions could also stress newborn livestock, the weather service said.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
