Montana snowpack trending above normal

March was relatively dry for much of Montana but snowpack remained strong by April 1. Recent storms have continued to add water over the last week, and while typical for this time of year, continued to push snowpack higher compared to normal.

“As we progress further into spring, we should continue to accumulate snowpack in the high elevations in the mountains across the state, and May 1 forecasts will use a more accurate snapshot into our peak snowpack, and what that should yield with regards to our overall runoff volumes this year,” according to Zukiewicz.

Forecasts call for another round of snow for much of central and southwest Montana starting Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls is calling for 1 to 4 inches of snow at lower elevations with 5 to 10 inches along northern facing slopes and mountain passes. Isolated areas may see higher snowfall in the mountains as well.

Travelers are cautioned about the potential for difficult driving conditions including slippery roadways and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

The combination of wet and raw conditions could also stress newborn livestock, the weather service said.

