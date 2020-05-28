Montana seeks to balance sensitive wildlife data with public's right to know

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lawmakers, conservation groups and open government advocates are working toward compromise on legislation that restricts use of exact wildlife location data produced by the state of Montana.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill brought by Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, criminalizing the use of state data, such as the exact GPS locations of collared wildlife in research projects, for the purpose of hunting. The bill sought to halt hunters’ use of public records law, which requires the state to release the information, and gain an unfair advantage under the edict of fair chase hunting.

In the past two years the state has received 45 requests for wildlife location data, and of those requests 24 self-reported their intention to use the data to hunt, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

While the concept of limiting access to the GPS collar data or other “sensitive” information such as denning sites for endangered species has generally seen support, the Montana Constitution provides few exceptions for the release of information produced by state agencies.