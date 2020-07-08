Montana’s Crazy Mountains – more public access and a new trail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a good country. Where a man can sit in his saddle and see … all across to the west stretch the Crazies, and, swinging in the stirrups, a man has to throw back his head to follow their abrupt shoulders up to the white crests of the peaks. A pretty clean country where a man can see a long way and have something to see.”

– Spike Van Cleve’s words from “Forty Years’ Gatherin’s,” speaking of the view from his ranch

Considered an island range owing to their location separate of the massif of the Northern Rockies, the Crazy Mountains of south-central Montana are more akin to the Rockies than they are to the state’s other rounded and more forested isolated ranges. The valleys of the Yellowstone and Shields rivers set them well apart from the Absarokas to the south – and the Bridgers on the west. They are only about 30 miles by 15 miles in size but serve as sentinels on the horizon from many points east. Much of their geology, the bedrock that is, consists of an igneous intrusion – magma that rose under the surface rock forcing it upwards.

And they are significant to Native American culture. In 1857, Chief Plenty Coup, a great chief of the Crow Nation, is said to have climbed Crazy Peak, the range’s highest summit, to seek a vision so he might properly lead and guide his people.