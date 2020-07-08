Montana’s Crazy Mountains – more public access and a new trail

“It’s a good country. Where a man can sit in his saddle and see … all across to the west stretch the Crazies, and, swinging in the stirrups, a man has to throw back his head to follow their abrupt shoulders up to the white crests of the peaks. A pretty clean country where a man can see a long way and have something to see.”
– Spike Van Cleve’s words from “Forty Years’ Gatherin’s,” speaking of the view from his ranch
Considered an island range owing to their location separate of the massif of the Northern Rockies, the Crazy Mountains of south-central Montana are more akin to the Rockies than they are to the state’s other rounded and more forested isolated ranges. The valleys of the Yellowstone and Shields rivers set them well apart from the Absarokas to the south – and the Bridgers on the west. They are only about 30 miles by 15 miles in size but serve as sentinels on the horizon from many points east. Much of their geology, the bedrock that is, consists of an igneous intrusion – magma that rose under the surface rock forcing it upwards.
And they are significant to Native American culture. In 1857, Chief Plenty Coup, a great chief of the Crow Nation, is said to have climbed Crazy Peak, the range’s highest summit, to seek a vision so he might properly lead and guide his people.
Public land users, especially from Billings and Bozeman, have long considered these mountains crowding Big Timber’s northwest horizon prime ground. But unlike most other most popular mountain wildlands in Montana, the Crazies are not all public soil. Much of it is in a checkerboard ownership, that is in places, a land ownership map that looks like a checkerboard; one section in private ownership and the adjacent in the public domain. Numerous high alpine drainages, on public property, are completely blocked from public access.
As the nation’s westward ambitions became a priority, in the earliest years of the 1880s Congress presented land grants to the Northern Pacific Railroad, including approximately 50,000 acres in the Crazy Mountains area. Hence the ownership pattern of today.
As result of this pattern and limited public access, many organizations including the Forest Service have spent countless days trying to work out solutions with little movement; animosities and clashes developed.
A Possible Solution on the Horizon?
Now a promising agreement is being developed by Montana citizens that would begin to solve some, not all, of the entry and trail connectivity problems in the Crazy Mountains while also improving public access in the Madison Range. A proposed land exchange is the tool that would be used. While the details are still being hashed out by landowners and public land users, here is what we know.
About 80 miles west, as the eagle flies from Crazy Peak, in the Madison Range, the Yellowstone Club wants to acquire about 500 acres of steep terrain to add a new dimension to their ski operations. And they are willing to give up a beautiful 558-acre parcel of mid-elevation land in a valley between Pioneer Mountain, and Cedar Mountain near the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. This parcel is already on an existing trail, and if public, would create new access opportunities in the Madison Range. The club would place a permanent conservation easement on the land they acquire to limit development to just ski and avalanche control.
Meanwhile in the Crazies, local ranchers and a coalition of other stakeholders have been striving to assemble an agreement to consolidate public and private lands and resolve long-simmering public access disputes. The public would acquire 5,200 acres of outstanding habitat and wild country in the interior of the range. Landowners meanwhile would acquire 3,600 acres of land on the periphery.
One of the more exciting elements of this work would involve the construction of a 22-mile long trail that will connect with existing trails to create a new 40-mile loop inside the Crazy Mountains. The new trail would link Big Timber Canyon to Sweet Grass Canyon and create new permanent access in an area where public access has been anything but certain.
No public funds will be involved in the creation of the trail because of the involvement of the Yellowstone Club. Through packaging lands in Madison range and the Crazies together, the club would agree, under USFS guidelines, to construct and pay for the new trail.
To be sure, the current agreement doesn’t resolve all concerns. The core of the Crazy Mountains would still be hindered by alternating public-private land sections and more cleanup would need to be done in future. As well, some groups would like to see conservation easements placed on lands transferred to private title in the Crazy Mountains to protect them from development. I urge all stakeholders to continue to look at the possibilities and work together on this compromise. But from my perspective, this is most promising initiative in decades to give the public increased ability to use the interior of the Crazy Mountains; it needs to happen.
Rick Graetz is director of the University of Montana' Crown of the Continent & Greater Yellowstone Initiative
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!