Montana proposes ban on fishing with drones, remote-controlled boats

The state of Montana is asking the public to weigh in on whether drones and remote-controlled boats should be banned for fishing.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission recently advanced for public comment a proposal prohibiting the use of drones and remote-controlled boats to place bait or lures, troll, or hook and land fish. The proposal also bars using the devices to search for fish that are then cast to with a rod and reel.

In June, Game Warden Phil Kilbreath presented to the commission, telling them that wardens had increasingly received questions about the legality of drones and remote-controlled boats. The devices have gained popularity with online videos popping up from across the U.S. and Canada while reports of their use in Montana have been sporadic.

FWP enforcement did not feel the law was clear, he said. In general, laws and regulations contain specific prohibitions against the use of guns, traps or “other devices,” but anglers routinely use devices such as downriggers to place bait or lures and an argument could be made that the drones or remote-controlled boats perform a similar function.

