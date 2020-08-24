Montana plans return of bighorn sheep to Tendoys

Bighorn sheep will be introduced to a southwest Montana mountain range where hunters and biologists removed a population several years ago due to persistent disease.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks plans to transplant bighorn sheep captured from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake and release them in the Tendoy Mountains near Lima. The agency recently received approval from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to proceed with the release.
In 2015, FWP announced plans to eliminate the 30 to 40 bighorn sheep in the Tendoys using hunters. In only two weeks more than 320 hunters purchased over-the-counter permits and succeeded in harvesting a majority of the sheep. Biologists later used a helicopter to find and kill a handful of remaining sheep in the range.
The hunt was the first of its kind in Montana designed specifically to remove an entire herd of bighorns. The herd struggled for years to maintain a robust population after disease caused die-offs and low lamb survival. Once disease is present in a population, biologists have found a small number of animals persist while the disease remains impossible to eradicate. Attempts to bolster the herd by transplanting new animals had proven both expensive and ineffective as well.
Now years later, FWP Wildlife Management Bureau Chief Brian Wakeling says sheep are available to transplant with the hope of reestablishing a herd. Exact numbers of sheep to be transplanted or dates of the transplant were still under consideration last week.
News that sheep would be returned drew praise from conservation groups and was endorsed by both wild and domestic sheep advocates.
The Wild Sheep Foundation, Montana Wild Sheep Foundation and Montana Woolgrowers Association have all backed the project.
“We’re really enthused about this one as well, and I want to thank the Montana Woolgrowers and Montana Wild Sheep Foundation for helping bring this to fruition,” Kurt Alt, conservation director for the Wild Sheep Foundation, said.
Alt said both the national and state sheep wild sheep foundations have put funding toward the project.
Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation, also applauded the decision to re-introduce sheep in the Tendoys.
“I remember standing at the podium and supporting that depopulation,” he told the commission. “I know that was a tough decision to make, to take a sheep herd you have and wipe it out. But I think this shows the commitment to keeping its word by this commission, keeping its word moving forward on this. That really is great sheep habitat and hopefully the core population for a larger metapopulaiton of sheep in southwest Montana.”
Avoiding commingling between wild and domestic sheep is a priority due to concerns about disease transmission. Once present in bighorn herds, a number of mass die-offs have occurred from pneumonia with populations unable to fully recover.
While commingling continues to be a concern, research over the last decade has raised a number of questions and theories about the role environmental factors may play in large wild sheep die-offs as well, Quentin Kujala, former FWP Game Management Bureau chief, said in a previous interview.
In 2010, bighorns moved from the Bitterroot to the Rocky Mountain Front saw disease crop up without any known link to domestic sheep. Biologists have also found some pathogens in the Missouri River Breaks sheep, but those animals have remained healthy, he said.
