Montana plans return of bighorn sheep to Tendoys

Now years later, FWP Wildlife Management Bureau Chief Brian Wakeling says sheep are available to transplant with the hope of reestablishing a herd. Exact numbers of sheep to be transplanted or dates of the transplant were still under consideration last week.

News that sheep would be returned drew praise from conservation groups and was endorsed by both wild and domestic sheep advocates.

The Wild Sheep Foundation, Montana Wild Sheep Foundation and Montana Woolgrowers Association have all backed the project.

“We’re really enthused about this one as well, and I want to thank the Montana Woolgrowers and Montana Wild Sheep Foundation for helping bring this to fruition,” Kurt Alt, conservation director for the Wild Sheep Foundation, said.

Alt said both the national and state sheep wild sheep foundations have put funding toward the project.

Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation, also applauded the decision to re-introduce sheep in the Tendoys.