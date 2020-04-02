Montana outfitters grapple with uncertainty of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has Montana’s outfitters and guides wading in a river of uncertainty with their businesses essentially frozen in place and few answers for their clientele.
Every year thousands of anglers, hunters and backcountry adventurers come to Montana for the trip of a lifetime. That often includes securing the services of an outfitter to fish the state’s lakes and rivers, hunt the mountains and plains or horseback riding through the wilderness.
With the COVID-19 outbreak leading to ever tightening restrictions — including an order from Gov. Steve Bullock to halt operations at least through April 10 — the outfitting industry hopes a season will not be lost. The order directs Montanans to stay at home but exempts outdoor recreation; however, outfitters are designated “nonessential” businesses, meaning they have been advised to temporarily close.
Guides
Trevor Johnson and his father, Kit, operate Kit’s Tackle, a small outfitting and tackle business in Helena. Although they fish for a variety of species, prespawn walleye bring many of their clients to Canyon Ferry and Holter reservoirs in March, April and May.
“We don’t want to do trips until we feel it’s safe, but it’s really tough because this is all so new,” he said.
Johnson invested in a new boat last year in anticipation of a banner 2020 season. Cancellations mean his boat sits largely idle for now. He is working with his bank to defer payments until business can resume.
Kit's Tackle Sportfishing has asked existing clients to delay coming until later in the summer and has stopped booking trips through May due to the uncertainty.
“It’s seasonal work so we depend on that April through June as our busiest months,” he said. “There’s no way to make that up. We put all our apples into the outfitting basket, but we’re trying to keep looking for positivity in the future. We’re hoping this thing will take its toll, we’ll get through it and get back on the water.”
Johnson also hopes that some restrictions could be lifted that incorporate social distancing, such as limiting the number of clients in a boat or allowing wade fishing trips.
Kit’s also manufactures jigs and that side of the business has run into a number of challenges. With suppliers temporarily shuttered and tackle shops closed — including in the state of Washington halting sport fishing all together — Johnson has seen a major dip in sales.
Associations
Outfitting associations have been inundated with calls and emails from members seeking guidance on navigating the virus and those nervous about sustaining their businesses.
“We’re probably not much different than any other industry,” said Mac Minard, executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, “but in our world we have a narrow window of time to draw the revenue in to keep ourselves sustainable and keep our businesses afloat.”
Both Minard and Mike Bias, executive director of Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said that the safety of clients, outfitters and guides is the priority.
“It’s not permissible to guide, and it was a pretty strong directive,” from the governor, Bias said. “As outfitters it’s challenging to follow social distancing with lunches and people in our cars and in our boats and rental gear and everything.”
Canceled
As public health concerns led to restrictions across much of the country, many clients made the choice to cancel their trips.
“When this started, it seemed like a giant pulse of cancellations came all at once the last couple of weeks,” Bias said. “The challenge with cancellations is how long is this going to last? We’re sitting on a bubble just wondering what’s going to happen, but we know that everybody is in the same boat.”
The recent aid package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump includes a number of provisions important to outfitters and guides. Small Business Administration loans may help outfitters bridge the financial gap while independent contractors, which includes guides, may claim unemployment benefits under the law.
“We’ve ramped up efforts substantially as we’ve become aware of the significance of the issue,” Minard said. “We’ve done an extraordinary amount of outreach on best business practices in preparation for the upcoming impacts and what resources are available.”
Minard also would like to to see further aid that could include using backcountry outfitters for work such as clearing trails.
Even with federal assistance, some outfitters will likely not make it, Bias said.
“I think that’s going to happen, and percentages I don’t know and I can’t predict it,” he said. “For some new outfitters that are raring to go they may be dead in the water before they start, and even for established outfitters it’s pretty bleak.”
The future
Beyond the immediate closure and loss of bookings, the massive economic hit nationally and internationally inflicted by COVID-19 has outfitters concerned whether clients will have the resources to book trips even after restrictions lift.
“The million dollar question is, for whatever you want to call normal is going to look like, when is that going to return?” said Chris Fleck, outfitter and owner of Stillwater Anglers in Columbus. “Everyone is very reluctant and hesitant to make any booking out in the future this summer. Everyone is impacted financially one way or another … it’s going to have a ripple impact, as well, as far as people having the resources.”
While his peak season on the Yellowstone and Stillwater rivers does not come until July and August, Fleck’s bookings have been noticeably slower. He is not booking clients for the immediate future and has communicated with summer clients to avoid cancellations for now. The biggest impact has been to his retail fly-fishing shop, which is closed.
“I’ve been preparing the shop to open up — we’ve got a lot of inventory and bills to pay and virtually no revenue coming in,” he said.
Fleck has been thankful to FOAM and others for efforts to keep outfitters in the loop on information.
“I’m just hoping everyone is keeping a good, positive attitude during this time of uncertainty,” he said.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
