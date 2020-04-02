Montana outfitters grapple with uncertainty of COVID-19

Beyond the immediate closure and loss of bookings, the massive economic hit nationally and internationally inflicted by COVID-19 has outfitters concerned whether clients will have the resources to book trips even after restrictions lift.

“The million dollar question is, for whatever you want to call normal is going to look like, when is that going to return?” said Chris Fleck, outfitter and owner of Stillwater Anglers in Columbus. “Everyone is very reluctant and hesitant to make any booking out in the future this summer. Everyone is impacted financially one way or another … it’s going to have a ripple impact, as well, as far as people having the resources.”

While his peak season on the Yellowstone and Stillwater rivers does not come until July and August, Fleck’s bookings have been noticeably slower. He is not booking clients for the immediate future and has communicated with summer clients to avoid cancellations for now. The biggest impact has been to his retail fly-fishing shop, which is closed.

“I’ve been preparing the shop to open up — we’ve got a lot of inventory and bills to pay and virtually no revenue coming in,” he said.