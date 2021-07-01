Montana man reunites with puppy after bear attack in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Montana man was reunited with his 14-week-old border collie two days after the dog disappeared following a bear attack on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula.

Jason Umbriaco was hospitalized after the brown bear with two cubs bit him twice Sunday, Alaska's News Source reported.

"It was just a shock. I couldn't believe it," Umbriaco said after being reunited with Buckley. "I had kind of given up hope, and I was sort of making preparations inside to just move forward without him, and now it's like I'm gonna have those times back of just joy, and peace."

The attack happened in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, about 60 miles south of Anchorage, while he and Buckley were hiking.

Umbriaco said the bear moved on him so fast, he didn't have time to pull out his bear spray. He said the bear covered about 50 feet "in an instant. So then I held my arms up in sort of a defensive position and then she bit me on the forearm kind of up close to my elbow."

When the bear let go, he panicked and jumped into the adjacent Kenai River.

"In almost any other circumstance and in probably this circumstance, it was a terrible option, but that was the one I had," he said. "And then she reaches down and then bites me on the shoulder."