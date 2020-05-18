Montana Land Board approves addition to Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana State Board of Land Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved the state’s purchase of an addition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area located southwest of Anaconda in Deer Lodge County.

The board approved the $658,000, 244-acre Grassy Mountain addition to 58,000-acre wildlife management area at the request of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The purchase was facilitated by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which worked between the state and owners Haddox Ventures LLC.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission previously approved the acquisition, which also received support from the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Commission.

The owners approached the Elk Foundation a couple of years ago after a previous addition to Mount Haggin, said Bill Schenk, FWP Lands Program manager.

“It’s adjacent to the wildlife management area and has a high value for connectivity,” he told the Land Board, pointing to migratory habits of elk between the Pintlers and winter ground to the east. The state purchase also removes the possibility of subdivision that could impact the quality of wildlife habitat, he added.