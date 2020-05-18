Montana Land Board approves addition to Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area

The Montana State Board of Land Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved the state’s purchase of an addition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area located southwest of Anaconda in Deer Lodge County.
The board approved the $658,000, 244-acre Grassy Mountain addition to 58,000-acre wildlife management area at the request of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The purchase was facilitated by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which worked between the state and owners Haddox Ventures LLC.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission previously approved the acquisition, which also received support from the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Commission.
The owners approached the Elk Foundation a couple of years ago after a previous addition to Mount Haggin, said Bill Schenk, FWP Lands Program manager.
“It’s adjacent to the wildlife management area and has a high value for connectivity,” he told the Land Board, pointing to migratory habits of elk between the Pintlers and winter ground to the east. The state purchase also removes the possibility of subdivision that could impact the quality of wildlife habitat, he added.
Funding for the acquisition comes from the Habitat Montana program, which earmarks a portion of hunting license sales for access projects including land purchases and conservation easements.
Several supporters encouraged the board to approve the purchase.
“It’s another excellent project in that Anaconda area,” said Mark Lambrect, director of government affairs for the Elk Foundation.
Dave Stone, vice president of the Anaconda Sportsmen Club, said the 244 acres creates good access to the east side of Grassy Mountain on the wildlife management area. The section is quality wildlife habitat and will help hunters in getting an animal out of the field.
The new acquisition is located on the western boundary of the Mount Haggin and abuts the 160-acre Shmeller property added to the wildlife management area last year. That property saw significant public use, Stone said, and the new parcel should help spread some of those people out.
Gov. Steve Bullock called the parcel a “really valuable acquisition,” before the board voted to approve the purchase.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!