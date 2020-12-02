Montana invasive species specialists tackle feral swine, invasive mussels

A total of 35 boats were found to be carrying invasive zebra or quagga mussels, which are of particular concern as they may cause significant ecological maladies and are expensive to mitigate in municipal water and hydroelectric facilities.

Officials have found that a significant percentage of the mussel-infested boats are purchased from the Midwest and being transported to Montana or elsewhere. Boats tend to be cheaper in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin than in the Northwest, Woolf said.

“In one instance the boat was pulled out of Lake Erie and three days later it was in Montana with live mussels attached,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest gaps we see is recently purchased boats in the state.”

At a regional level, Woolf said, officials plan to focus on the transportation of boats sold on the internet.

Montana ramped up its inspection and testing program following 2016 detections of mussel larvae in Tiber Reservoir and a suspected detection in Canyon Ferry Reservoir. Since then, no additional larvae or adult mussels have been detected, including 2,600 tests this year.

Canyon Ferry has already been delisted as a positive waterbody and if no detections come next year, Tiber may be delisted as well, Woolf said.

