Montana invasive species specialists tackle feral swine, invasive mussels

Montana’s new hotline for reporting suspected feral swine brought an uptick in reports this year, while boat inspectors both checked a record number of watercraft and documented a record number carrying aquatic invasive mussels.
State, federal and tribal officials charged with curbing the introduction and spread of invasive species met Wednesday as the governor-appointed Montana Invasive Species Council. The council meets several times per year to tackle research, action plans and educational initiatives.
Montana has becoming increasingly concerned about invasive pigs in recent years as feral animals have been documented just a few miles north of the Montana-Canada border. Feral pigs have not been detected in Montana, but where present, have caused damage to agricultural lands and property.
Last year the state launched the “Squeal on Pigs” program with a reporting hotline at (406) 444-2976 to report any sightings. In 2020 the state has received 10 reports of suspected swine but none turned out to be the feral variety, said Tahnee Szymanski, assistant state veterinarian with the Montana Department of Livestock. The number of reports are up from the one or two received in recent years.
“Things have been going very well in the feral swine world here in Montana,” she told the council. “… Fortunately none of (the reports) have borne out to be true instances of feral swine here in Montana.”
In most cases, the sightings came from hunters or other people out along the Hi-Line and turned out to be roaming domestic animals. Officials were able to round them up and return them to their owners, she said.
Szymanski said officials have worked to help funnel reports to the hotline as they grapple with what reporting should look like and what a potential response to feral swine should be.
Despite the onset of COVID-19 restrictions, Montana checked a record number of watercraft at inspection stations for aquatic invasive species. And through the course of those inspections, officials found a record number of boats carrying invasive mussels.
In 2019 the state conducted more than 112,000 inspections and found 16 boats with mussels.
All told, inspection stations operated by the state and partners such as tribes, Glacier National Park or conservation districts interviewed 143,000 motorists transporting watercraft and detected a total of about 173,000 vessels, said Thomas Woolf, FWP’s Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau chief. State officials credit much of the uptick in inspections to a surge in Montanans recreating outdoors during the pandemic.
“It’s by far and away the most boats we’ve ever seen,” he said, adding that more than half of watercraft inspections are now conducted by entities other than the state of Montana.
A total of 35 boats were found to be carrying invasive zebra or quagga mussels, which are of particular concern as they may cause significant ecological maladies and are expensive to mitigate in municipal water and hydroelectric facilities.
Officials have found that a significant percentage of the mussel-infested boats are purchased from the Midwest and being transported to Montana or elsewhere. Boats tend to be cheaper in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin than in the Northwest, Woolf said.
“In one instance the boat was pulled out of Lake Erie and three days later it was in Montana with live mussels attached,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest gaps we see is recently purchased boats in the state.”
At a regional level, Woolf said, officials plan to focus on the transportation of boats sold on the internet.
Montana ramped up its inspection and testing program following 2016 detections of mussel larvae in Tiber Reservoir and a suspected detection in Canyon Ferry Reservoir. Since then, no additional larvae or adult mussels have been detected, including 2,600 tests this year.
Canyon Ferry has already been delisted as a positive waterbody and if no detections come next year, Tiber may be delisted as well, Woolf said.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
