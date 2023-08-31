The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the results of two hunter surveys.

One was sent to 5,000 residents and another to 800 nonresidents. The surveys asked questions about the state’s management of elk and mule deer, two iconic species in the state. Brett French, outdoor editor at the Billings Gazette, recently wrote about the results of the survey.

Since the story on the FWP survey came out, Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers examined the methodology the agency used. The group contends that counting neutral responses to the survey as those satisfied with the state’s elk management sways the calculation to FWP’s favor.

On this episode French, talks about the survey and subsequent blowback to the results.

