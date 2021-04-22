Montana hunter bags 2 turkey subspecies in same day

Through a small clearing Clark could see two jakes staring back at him. The young birds, and then a handful of hens, started to file across the hillside at only 20 yards. Then the tom popped into view. The wary birds knew something was amiss, and as they started to jet away Clark raised his old Remington 870 shotgun and took his second bird of the day. This time as he approached, it was a mature Merriam’s.

It was only after the hunt that Clark realized its uniqueness.

“To be able to get both species, a Merriam’s and an Eastern, in the same day, that’s really something I’ll never forget,” he said. “These were some tough hunts, public land birds, that really weren’t calling all that hard. So to get two with basically spot-and-stalk was pretty cool, too. And to do it with great friends, it doesn’t get much cooler than that.”

2 subspecies

Turkeys are not native to Montana, but the product of authorized and unauthorized releases and natural expansion that have made them a mainstay gamebird. Their populations have grown so significantly that hunters may now take multiple birds a year — 12 total if every license were obtained, including those that are region-specific.