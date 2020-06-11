Montana gun clubs adapt with creativity to COVID-19

Daysee Swant took aim down range with her WWII-era M1 Garand, squeezing the trigger until the clap of the gun firing was split by the ping of bullet meeting a metal gong 200 yards away.
While COVID-19 has meant curtailing activities for many, the Prickly Pear Sportsmen Association saw an opportunity to offer a friendly competition with some classic firearms. The group decided to forgo a large competition that would draw a crowd to the range on MacDonald Pass in favor of a “postal match.” The event allows participants three weeks to shoot 20 rounds from four designated positions at a target. Once complete, the “postal” part of the match comes into play as the target is mailed in to the club for scoring.
The association decided to add a twist to the match by requiring shooters to use a vintage military rifle issued from 1863 to 1950.
“With COVID and the governor’s directive our board was really considering whether we should stay open or closed because it had the exception for outdoor activities,” said Jason Swant who chairs the board. “We decided to make our range extremely friendly for social distancing with hand sanitizer and with the postal match. If you come up here and it’s too crowded, you can come back and shoot a different time. A lot of us own these older military firearms, and it’s a great opportunity to come out and actually use them.”
Paul Kienlen stepped forward with his circa 1882 .577/450 Martini Henry. Like an image harkening back to the post-Civil War Great Plains, the firearm bucked with a plume of smoke.
“The idea is vintage military, so it’s any firearm issued to any military from 1863 to 1950,” he said. “So it’s just really broad and general when it comes to guidelines.”
The wide variety of firearms that meet the criteria means the rules offer the greatest equity between shooters. No shots are taken from the bench, and no cross sticks are allowed as shooters fire standing and sitting. Only categories for scopes or iron sights divide the shooters.
“There’s not going to be equity — it’s a competition,” Daysee Swant said, but emphasizing the friendly nature of the event.
The club is happy that it was able to offer a place for recreational shooters during the pandemic.
“Prickly Pear Sportsmen Association maintains this range, and we believe it’s more important now than ever to have a safe, organized place for people to be able to shoot,” Jason Swant said.
Across Montana, firearm ranges have dealt with the pandemic in different ways.
The Deer Creek Range near Missoula is operated by the Western Montana Fish and Game Association. President Randy Stemple said the range was able to stay open but shooting matches and group use were halted.
“We followed the governor’s guidelines and were able to stay open as an essential business,” he said. “We recommend social distancing, but the way our range is set up, shooters don’t share bays so it was pretty easy to keep social distancing.”
While the association does not directly run shooting matches, Stemple expects matches to resume next month.
Irv Wilke, with the Billings Rod and Gun Club, said some shooting matches have been able to go on with some safety protocols added. A cowboy group shot recently with the requirement that all participants wear a bandana, and this weekend the club will host their monthly .22 caliber silhouette match.
“Protocol will be in place for safe competition as with health safety,” Wilke said. “Each competitor will choose his or her level of protection.”
Wilke added that a recent 3-D shoot at the Yellowstone Bowman Archery Range saw a good turnout as well with 50-60 archers participating, including a number of children.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
