Montana gun clubs adapt with creativity to COVID-19

Daysee Swant took aim down range with her WWII-era M1 Garand, squeezing the trigger until the clap of the gun firing was split by the ping of bullet meeting a metal gong 200 yards away.

While COVID-19 has meant curtailing activities for many, the Prickly Pear Sportsmen Association saw an opportunity to offer a friendly competition with some classic firearms. The group decided to forgo a large competition that would draw a crowd to the range on MacDonald Pass in favor of a “postal match.” The event allows participants three weeks to shoot 20 rounds from four designated positions at a target. Once complete, the “postal” part of the match comes into play as the target is mailed in to the club for scoring.

The association decided to add a twist to the match by requiring shooters to use a vintage military rifle issued from 1863 to 1950.