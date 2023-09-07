If you were a grizzly on the move, where would you go and how would you get there?

As the federally protected bears roam farther each year beyond their recovery zones, more Montana communities are seeing grizzlies for the first time in decades.

Eventually, wildlife managers hope that two separate populations centered around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks could connect. And the species’ recovery plans target the bears expanding to other places, too.

Now, a new study from the University of Montana shows how the animals might do that. With me today is Joshua Murdock, outdoors and natural resources reporter at the Missoulian.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, Helena Independent Record, Missoulian, Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic. You can support this podcast, and our efforts, by becoming a subscriber.