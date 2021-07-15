Montana grapples with record number of boats carrying invasive mussels

From June 30 to July 3 running 9 p.m. to midnight, the Hardin inspectors only checked 18 boats.

“We didn’t see as many boats as we expected,” said Sean Flynn, FWP’s eastern AIS supervisor. “We know boats are moving at night, but this operation only encountered a small number of mostly local boats.”

Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, was an early supporter of the state’s invasive species prevention programs. The stakes, particularly in the Columbia River Basin which is the last major mussel-free basin in the country, are too high not to step up with funding, he said.

“I think the message is finally getting out there across the board that the program is effective, that we’re doing a good job, because it’s a total game changer if we get (mussels) into a body of water,” he said. “The further we can keep them at bay, the better, and our guys are doing a damn good job.”

The Legislature’s role has largely been focused on funding the program. After mussel larvae were detected in two Montana reservoirs in 2016 — no positive detections have occurred since — the state quickly stood up a more than $6 million program.