Montana FWP proposes first pine marten transplant in 60 years to Little Belt Mountains

“We don’t expect a lot of conflict. There’s really no human conflict that comes out of this project if it moves forward,” he said. “There’s no impact to forest management or recreation, but we don’t know what we don’t know. So if somebody does have an issue (to comment on), or if there’s something we overlooked or should’ve looked at differently ...”

Public comment goes until July 31 and may be emailed to jkolbe@mt.gov.

The cost of the transplant is estimated at about $84,000, which includes a $25,000 contribution from the Great Falls Chapter of Safari Club International. FWP also intends to tap federal Pittman-Robertson funding, which is generated from an excise tax on firearms and ammunition to pay for state wildlife and habitat projects.

“It’s one of those wildlife restoration projects just like the Pittman-Robertson dollars are designed to help with,” Inman said. “We have every reason to believe they used to be in the (Little) Belts and moving to expand their range to what it used to be is a good use of those dollars.”

Inman pointed to past successful marten transplants in locations such as the Black Hills as another reason for optimism on the project.