Montana fish and wildlife commissioner resigns

Logan Brower of Scobey, who represented District 4 in northeast Montana on the Fish and Wildlife Commission, resigned as a commissioner after he and his family moved from the district.

Both Brower and his wife are school teachers and they accepted jobs in Boulder and Helena, respectively. While he had hoped to continue serving on the commission, he said the career moves were ones they couldn’t pass up.

As Brower no longer lives in the district, he is no longer eligible to serve and resigned ahead of Thursday’s commission meeting.

“Being on the commission the last 3 1/2 years was one of the most rewarding aspects of my professional life,” he said.

Brower particularly appreciated working to open up public access and opportunities for hunters and anglers in the state.

The five-member commission is appointed by the governor. It has final say over major Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ decisions including hunting and fishing regulations, wildlife transplants and conservation easements.

Brower was first appointed by Gov. Steve Bullock and confirmed by the Montana Senate in 2017. He was re-appointed and confirmed again in 2019 to serve until 2023.

Bullock press secretary Erin Loranger said the governor is currently accepting applications and planned to make an appointment before his term as governor is up this year. That appointee would be subject to Senate confirmation in 2021 to serve the remainder of Brower’s term.

