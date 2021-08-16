Montana Fish and Wildlife commission meets Aug. 20

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in person on Aug. 20 and those wishing to make public comments via Zoom must register the day before.

The commission will meet at the state Capitol in room 303. Additional seating is available in the balcony. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.

Public comment via Zoom will be managed with the system utilized by the Legislature. People interested in commenting must register online via the Fish, Wildlife & Parks website by 12 p.m. Aug. 19. Members of the public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.

To sign up to comment by 12 p.m. on Aug. 19, go to: https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/mtg/fishandwildlifecommissionmeeting08202021

The commission is expected to make final decisions on the following: