Montana Fish and Wildlife commission meets Aug. 20

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in person on Aug. 20 and those wishing to make public comments via Zoom must register the day before.
The commission will meet at the state Capitol in room 303. Additional seating is available in the balcony. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
Public comment via Zoom will be managed with the system utilized by the Legislature. People interested in commenting must register online via the Fish, Wildlife & Parks website by 12 p.m. Aug. 19. Members of the public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.
To sign up to comment by 12 p.m. on Aug. 19, go to: https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/mtg/fishandwildlifecommissionmeeting08202021
The commission is expected to make final decisions on the following:
- Marias Crossing FAS Acquisition
- Montana Rail Link Clark Fork River Temporary Closure Rule
- Future Fisheries Improvement Program Summer 2021 Funding Recommendations
- Southwest Montana Brown Trout Fishing Regulations
- Wolf and Furbearer Trapping Setbacks
- 2021 Furbearer Seasons and Quotas
- 2021 Wolf Season Quotas, Regulations
- 2021 Traditional Muzzleloader Deer and Elk Season
- 2021-22 Elk Shoulder Season Adjustments
- Nongame Check-Off Workplan
- Jordan Urban Wildlife Plan
- 2021 Contractual Public Elk Hunting Access Agreements
- Pheasant Translocations
The commission will hear and may move forward the following proposals:
- 2022 Fishing Regulations
- Brucellosis Review and Annual Work Plan
- Big Horn Sheep Transplant to Wild Horse Island
- Turkey Transplants in Region 4
- Mule Deer Adaptive Harvest Management Plan
The commission will also look at endorsing the Sha Ron FAS acquisition, and hear presentations for the selection of conservation organizations who will conduct various license auctions:
To request arrangements for special needs, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.