Montana cautions about dangers of blue-green algae

Reports of livestock and pet illness and death have also been reported since the 1970s, including as recently as this year.

“During a pandemic it’s especially important to take precautions to protect the health of yourself and your loved ones,” said Ed Evanson, supervisor of the DPHHS Food and Consumer Safety Section. “When in doubt, stay out. Keep a close eye on pets and livestock to ensure they don’t drink the water where HABs are present.”

Since 2017, DEQ and DPHHS have operated the informational website habs.mt.gov where the public can report suspected HABs. Reports may also be made by calling 1-888-849-2938 or emailing HAB@mt.gov.

“The goal of the Montana HAB Program is to educate people about the potential dangers of HABs, how to identify them and how to respond,” said Hannah Riedl, water quality specialist at DEQ. “Because we can’t be there to track rapidly changing conditions in every water body, we want people to be informed enough to make their own decisions. We also ask the public to be our eyes on the ground and report HABs. That way, we can respond quickly and hopefully prevent people, pets, and livestock from getting sick.”