Montana cautions about dangers of blue-green algae

The state of Montana is using new signage at popular waterbodies to announce cautions or closures due to harmful algal blooms, or “HABs.”
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality; Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services; and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks began the new signage program this year to alert water users about the potential for toxic algae. The signs include information on HABs as well as a color advisory. A yellow caution sign means that toxic algae may be present while a red closure sign indicates a waterbody has been tested and toxic algae is present.
So far, 14 permanent signs have popped up around the state including at Canyon Ferry, Nilan, Cooney, Hauser and Bear Paw Lake. The state is also working to make temporary signs available as needed.
DEQ spokeswoman Moira Davin cautioned that the absence of a sign does not necessarily mean HABs are not present and that it is up to local jurisdictions to decide whether to place signage.
Blue-green algae are native to Montana and often look like pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint. Algae are usually suspended in the water or in floating mats.
Not all varieties of blue-green algae are harmful, but some can produce dangerous toxins particularly for pets or livestock or children. Contact, ingestion or inhalation of the toxins may irritate the skin, eyes, nose, throat and respiratory system, or cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache or liver and kidney damage.
Reports of livestock and pet illness and death have also been reported since the 1970s, including as recently as this year.
“During a pandemic it’s especially important to take precautions to protect the health of yourself and your loved ones,” said Ed Evanson, supervisor of the DPHHS Food and Consumer Safety Section. “When in doubt, stay out. Keep a close eye on pets and livestock to ensure they don’t drink the water where HABs are present.”
Since 2017, DEQ and DPHHS have operated the informational website habs.mt.gov where the public can report suspected HABs. Reports may also be made by calling 1-888-849-2938 or emailing HAB@mt.gov.
“The goal of the Montana HAB Program is to educate people about the potential dangers of HABs, how to identify them and how to respond,” said Hannah Riedl, water quality specialist at DEQ. “Because we can’t be there to track rapidly changing conditions in every water body, we want people to be informed enough to make their own decisions. We also ask the public to be our eyes on the ground and report HABs. That way, we can respond quickly and hopefully prevent people, pets, and livestock from getting sick.”
Managing HABs in an up-to-date way can be tricky, Riedl said in a previous interview. Blue-green algae may produce toxins for an hour, a day or all summer, she said.
Scientists believe the blooms are occurring at more locations, with increased frequency and longer duration, according to state agencies. Causes include climate-driven warmer water temperatures, longer summer growing seasons and increased nitrogen and phosphorus runoff from a variety of human activities including municipal wastewater discharge and agriculture.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
