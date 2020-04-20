Montana biologists cautiously optimistic about big game winter survival

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana’s generally mild winter was good for big game, although biologists caution that early spring could still stress animals.

Following two years of hard winters, including last year’s record cold snap in February and March, biologists documented greater mortality for deer, elk and antelope. Last year, major winter weather persisted through April, which caused greater stress and mortality for wildlife. This was especially true for younger animals and was reflected in low calf and spike counts.

“We can expect a reduced number of bulls in the spike and 2-year-old age class this fall,” said Butte area biologist Vanna Boccadori.

Surveys this year compared to last year are showing better wildlife survival in southwest Montana.

While biologists continue to conduct surveys including flights into the spring, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has not seen significant winter-kill in most parts of Region 3. Good survival has been observed for elk in the Gravelly and Madison ranges, pronghorn in the Madison Valley, bighorn sheep in the Taylor Hilgards, deer and elk south of Butte, and all species around Townsend, the agency said.