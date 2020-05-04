Montana begins rewrite of elk management plan

The state of Montana is rewriting its elk management plan, and as an initial step in that process, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is forming an advisory committee.
Montana last updated its elk management plan in 2005 and first wrote a plan in 1992. The nearly 400-page document lays out the state’s strategy for managing elk as a species given diverse land ownerships, habitats and role of hunting in keeping populations in check.
“Since 2005 many changes have happened in the state,” said Lindsey Parson, FWP’s deer/elk coordinator. “Land use has changed, populations and where they occupy, large carnivore recovery in the state, so a lot of things have happened that affect elk populations and habitat but also our ability to harvest them.”
The current plan is an overarching framework of 44 elk management units with population goals called “objectives,” that FWP believes the units can support. Objectives are based on a balance of maintaining healthy herds and habitat while also addressing conflicts and damage to private land. The plan specifies that the six-week archery and five-week general hunting seasons be the primary hunting opportunities for controlling populations.
FWP often cites the management plan when it comes to its hunting season recommendations that go before the Fish and Wildlife Commission for approval. The plan is also required by law and FWP is required to manage elk to those objectives. But the objectives themselves as well as the management tools used have become a challenging and contentious issue at times, as the commission dealt with passion on both sides of issues such as extended seasons and access to private lands.
Populations in some parts of Montana grew well above objectives in recent years and FWP introduced “shoulder” seasons in an effort to bring those populations down. An additional antlerless “B” license has also been offered and most recently as a result of legislative action, a third elk license is available for some units.
“Of course it’s difficult,” Parsons said of writing an elk plan with so many interests to consider in as diverse a place as Montana. While the new plan could look similar to the current plan, FWP is essentially starting at “ground zero” in rewriting the plan, she said, and not going into the process with preconceptions about what the final product will be.
To begin to address the diversity of concerns, FWP is soliciting membership applications for a 10-12 person advisory committee. Applicants may be members of organizations or the general public so long as they have an interest in elk management and are open and willing to listen to and engage with other members, Parsons said.
The group is not responsible for recommendations on specific strategies or population targets, but rather offering initial guidance on what principles should drive elk management in the state.
While opinion on elk numbers and management certainly varies, Parsons sees some common philosophies. Most Montanans want elk and good habitat. But for a hunter or wildlife watcher that can mean wanting higher numbers of elk while a rancher may want to see lower numbers due to game damage and competition with livestock.
Organizations that keep close tabs on elk issues seem to agree that it is time for FWP to take another look at the plan.
“We do think it’s time for an update to the statewide elk management plan – a tremendous amount has changed in those 15 years,” said Nick Gevock with the Montana Wildlife Federation.
Gevock believes the population objectives will be one of the biggest issues, as well as preserving historic migration routes, getting elk onto public lands, minimizing impacts on private lands and disease transmission. One issue his organization is particularly passionate about is seeing the bulk of elk harvest take place during the archery and general season rather than extended seasons.
“FWP is constantly walking that tightrope,” he said. “We’re hopeful that whatever comes out of this council and the elk plan may be a whole new approach for those goals that we all want to achieve.”
Brian Ohs with the Montana Stockgrowers Association recognized some of the “sticky conversations” that have taken place over elk shoulder seasons in recent years and is interested in specifics of the plan rather than talking hypotheticals. His group has generally supported the FWP policy of managing to population objectives and says the top priority at this early stage of the plan’s rewrite is to push for strong landowner representation on the advisory committee.
“We definitely want to do our part to make sure landowner representation and concerns are part of the discussion,” he said.
Individuals interested in serving on the committee must be willing to commit to two multi-day meetings during the summer of 2020. Applications are online at http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/management/elk/ or paper applications are available upon request by calling 406-444-2612. Members will be selected by FWP Director Martha Williams with input from staff.
Applications must be received no later than May 25. Call 406-594-8278 or email FWPWLD@mt.gov with any questions.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
