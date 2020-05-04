Montana begins rewrite of elk management plan

Populations in some parts of Montana grew well above objectives in recent years and FWP introduced “shoulder” seasons in an effort to bring those populations down. An additional antlerless “B” license has also been offered and most recently as a result of legislative action, a third elk license is available for some units.

“Of course it’s difficult,” Parsons said of writing an elk plan with so many interests to consider in as diverse a place as Montana. While the new plan could look similar to the current plan, FWP is essentially starting at “ground zero” in rewriting the plan, she said, and not going into the process with preconceptions about what the final product will be.

To begin to address the diversity of concerns, FWP is soliciting membership applications for a 10-12 person advisory committee. Applicants may be members of organizations or the general public so long as they have an interest in elk management and are open and willing to listen to and engage with other members, Parsons said.

The group is not responsible for recommendations on specific strategies or population targets, but rather offering initial guidance on what principles should drive elk management in the state.