Montana Audubon's long-billed curlew survey tracks shorebirds on prairie nesting grounds

Bo Crees, avian specialist with Montana Audubon, scanned with binoculars beyond the sagebrush northwest of Helena, searching pale agricultural fields to see if long-billed curlews had arrived in Montana to nest.

“Curlews evolved with big herds of bison, so actually with ranching, cattle can create good habitat,” he said. “They’re generally foraging on the ground in the open. You don’t see them in the sagebrush often where a coyote might jump on them if they’re not careful.”

Montana Audubon’s annual curlew survey started last Friday in the Helena, Mission and Blackfoot valleys. The project includes staffers and volunteers who conduct regimented surveys of identified habitat, driving predesignated routes and stopping roughly every half mile to look, listen and document what they see on the Survey 123 phone app.

Long-billed curlews are North America’s largest shorebird, distinctive not only for their size, but also for their long curved bill used to capture invertebrates on mud flats on wintering grounds. Starting in mid-March, the birds arrive on their nesting grounds, remaining in Montana’s mixed-grass prairie for the spring and summer.

Crees concentrates his binoculars on feeding grounds and keeps his ears open for their trademark call. Unlike some smaller birds, curlews stand out, and that makes them a prime species for volunteers to survey in Audubon’s citizen science program.

“They’re something that’s unmistakable,” Crees said. “They’re such a big bird and very charismatic, and with curlews their call is very distinct. Curlews are a bird that if you can’t see them they’re probably not there.”

Liz Hiltunen, with Last Chance Audubon, is one of those volunteers participating for the last several years. Given curlews’ appearance with their long curved beak, she assumed – as many do – that they are water birds, but has enjoyed learning more about their grassland habitat.

“I’ve found curlews to be a really fascinating bird,” she said. “They have this big, long bill, their call is very haunting, and it’s been very interesting to be involved in the surveys and learn more about them.”

Interest in long-billed curlews in Montana started about a decade ago through the Montana Bird Conservation Partnership, a coalition of state and federal agencies, nonprofits and private individuals interested in bird conservation, said Amy Seaman, director of policy and science at Montana Audubon. The birds are listed as a species of concern in the state with loss or degradation of grassland habitat identified as a threat. The nesting period for long-billed curlews is also early compared to many species, meaning nesting bird surveys in June are prone to miss them.

Surveys and work through the partnership led to the state’s first predictive habitat model, and Audubon became interested in looking at western Montana valleys more prone to development.

“It’s been a great opportunity and really nice too for new birders because they’re big fun birds to identify,” Seaman said. “It’s also a good survey for groups because they’re not a species that’s negatively impacted by having a few people there.”

The project in the Mission Valley started in 2014 where technicians or volunteers survey 25 routes. In Helena 23 routes are surveyed and the Blackfoot Valley has seven routes. In all, about 40 people participate, surveying routes once during the early period of April 8-May 7 and again from May 8-May 31.

One of the early goals of the project was thinking about grassland conservation through the habitat needs of long-billed curlews, Seaman said. As it turns out, the birds are surprisingly flexible with management and agriculture, she continued, and is a model species for working lands and a favorite species of many ranchers she talks to.

Data recorded through the Survey 123 app goes directly to the Montana Natural Heritage Program. There it is available for state, federal or tribal resource managers.

Kristina Smucker, nongame bureau chief with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, said long-billed curlews and the data produced hasn’t been analyzed. The agency would conduct statewide or regional surveys before any changes to management decisions. But she praised the local efforts as a model that could be built on.

“Kudos to a great citizen science program, and it’s a good model to take to do these kinds of surveys in an inexpensive way,” Smucker said.

Crees arrived at his last survey spot – a low field starting to green up for spring and packed with multiple bird species, but no curlews.

“We’re probably just early,” he said. “In a couple of days you might come out here and find curlews.”

The absence of the birds – and something important to emphasize to volunteers – may not be as exciting as finding them, but still provides important data for the project, he said. Data is often compiled for several seasons before analysis, he added.

More information on the project, including how to become involved, is available at www.mtaudubon.org or by emailing Peter Dudley at peter@mtaudubon.org or Amy Seaman at aseaman@mtaudubon.org.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

