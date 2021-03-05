Montana angler recounts catching new state record brown trout

The sun had set Wednesday night over an undisclosed stretch of the Marias River when Robbie Dockter set the hook into something big.

Armed with only an ultralight rod and 4-pound line, at first the Conrad angler thought a lake trout or bigmouth buffalo had taken his small Kastmaster spoon. But on the end of the line was a fish that would shatter a record that has stood more than half a century in Montana.

“I’ve fished this stretch a lot on it’s a very good fishery and some very big trout,” Dockter said Friday evening. “I was thinking I’d finally gotten a brown over 10 pounds, but then she rolled in my headlamp and we realized this thing is next-level big.”

Dockter and his daughter Sierra try to get out about once a week to fish and love to hit the last stretch of daylight and just after sundown. March is when they start targeting brown trout, and Wednesday started out as a typical father-daughter fishing trip.

They were working back after dark when Dockter cast across the river and hooked into something so solid he first thought he was snagged. With the frigid water temperatures the fish didn’t jump or start making great runs, but he says the trout “did whatever it wanted” by swimming upstream as if it hadn’t even been hooked.