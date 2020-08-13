Madison River petitions advance

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission advanced a pair of petitions Thursday that could shape the future of the Madison River.
On a 4-1 vote, the commission allowed petitions filed by Fishing Outfitters of Montana (FOAM) and three Butte-area conservation groups to go out for public comment. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will prepare a required environmental assessment of the petitions as the commission, river users and communities weigh in on rising fishing pressure, the health of the river and impacts to local economies.
Debate over angling and outfitting on the Madison has gone on for a decade or more. Angler days have jumped particularly in the last 10 years, making the Madison the most fished river in the state. That has raised concerns from some anglers that use may need to be curbed to protect the fishery and the experience of those who fish and float.
“We’ve simply kicked this can down the tracks long enough,” said Steve Luebeck, who presented the petition of the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Skyline Sportsmen Association and Anaconda Sportsmen Association.
Much of the debate has centered on outfitting of the river. Some anglers have called for caps to the number of guided trips or restricting guides to certain stretches of water citing crowding and some data suggesting impacts to the fishery, but the discussions have not been easy. Outfitting represents only about 11% of angler days on the river and those coming to fish the Madison pump millions into Ennis, West Yellowstone and other communities.
The vast majority — 87% — of outfitters conduct fewer than than 100 trips per year, said Mike Bias, executive director of FOAM. Trying to limit crowding by trying to curb outfitter use by restricting days or stretches for guiding may actually have the opposite effect by increasing pressure during other times.
Efforts to come to an agreement on river management have struggled in the past, with the commission rejecting a 2018 proposal from FWP to in part limit guiding, the dissolving of a collaborative group earlier this year after it could not come to agreement, and a delay in June due to the COVID-19 concerns about the ability for the public to participate in a hearing.
Debate continued through Thursday’s hearing with praise directed from some commissioners for the work and refinement of the proposals.
“I applaud people in outfitting industry, anglers and people in business coming together and focusing this in a positive direction,” said Commissioner Patrick Byorth of Bozeman.
FOAM
In its petition, Fishing Outfitters of Montana is proposing to: 1) remove the existing restriction on fishing from a boat in the Quake Lake to Lyons Bridge fishing access site section; 2) prohibit the implementation of any rest-rotation sections for at least three years; 3) establish flex trips for commercial Special Recreation Permit holders; 4) allow for the transfer of guided trips allocated under this system to other outfitters; 5) establish a tier system as the basis for commercial trip allocation; 6) establish reporting and user fee requirements for SRP permit holders; 7) evaluate river use and management plan performance every three years; 8) and establish a Commercial Use Working Group.
Sportsmen groups
The three groups request the commission: 1) establish two rest-rotation sections where commercial activity is prohibited one day a week on a seasonal basis; 2) prohibit the use of a vessel or float tube to gain access to fishing in the wade-only reaches on a seasonal basis; 3) limit vessel or float tube access to carry-in only for any new access acquisitions below Greycliff FAS to maintain its more primitive nature; 4) implement access site management.
Thursday’s hearing
Both petitions call for capping the amount of commercial use at 2019 levels. While last year saw some of the highest recorded outfitted trips and some groups and sportsmen have suggested reductions in the past, both petitioners found some agreement on those numbers while still seeing disagreement on restricting watercraft in certain stretches or disallowing outfitting on certain days.
But Mac Minard, executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, testified Thursday that the petitions seem to represent a limited point of view, even in the outfitting community. One particular area of disagreement are use permits that would be allocated to current outfitters but could later be sold.
“There’s going to be a large number of people who think this is a great idea, but the long-term consequence is worthy of thoughtful consideration on your part as policy makers,” Minard told the commission.
Commissioner Richard Stuker of Chinook, the lone dissenting vote, was critical of calls by FWP to conduct more analysis including surveys of river users. He has been outspoken about the need to consider more than just commercial use if the Madison has exceeded its carrying capacity.
“We’re being asked to vote on petitions that will regulate and possibly affect the economy of some of these areas, but yet to me there is nothing in these proposals that deal with the resource because were just transferring one user to another,” he said of expected continued growth by non-outfitted anglers.
In voting for the petition, the majority of the commissioners noted that while the petitions may not be perfect, they were interested in getting the documents out to the public to start getting feedback.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
