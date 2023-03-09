In 2022 a male wolf that was captured and fitted with a GPS collar south of Dillon decided to take a long hike through some of Montana’s most spectacular wild country.

If the wolf had hitchhiked a ride in an automobile, the distance covered is close to 300 miles. But those miles don’t reflect the elevation gains and losses of climbing up and over the mountain ranges. They also don’t tally the rivers that course through the landscape, including the Madison, Gallatin, Yellowstone and Clarks Fork Yellowstone.

Unfortunately, we only know all of this because the wolf made a decision that proved fatal.

With me today is Brett French, Outdoors Editor for the Billings Gazette, to tell the story of this lone wolf’s trek.

Lone wolf trekked across southwest Montana into Pryor Mountains before deadly decision A male wolf trekked from the Dillon area to the Pryor Mountains last year before killing livestock and being shot. This is the first documented wolf in the island mountain range.

