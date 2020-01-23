topical top story Lincoln VFD attempts to save moose stuck in lake Jan 23, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Members of the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department attempt to rescue a moose stranded in the middle of Krohn Lake outside Lincoln Thursday. After the moose was was pulled from the ice, CPR was performed but the moose did not survive. THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record × You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Moose Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Helena teen killed in crash identified Helena woman pleads guilty to delivering children to rapist Stevensville woman sentenced for negligent homicide Lewis and Clark County authorities investigating suspicious death Hundreds march in Helena to 'put a woman in charge' View All Promotions promotion Support local journalism today! Learn how → promotion Subscribe TODAY for 99¢ / mo your first 3 months! Print Ads Restaurant CHILI O BRIENS - Ad from 2020-01-19 Jan 19, 2020 Chili O'briens 1711 Gold Rush Ave, Helena, MT 59601 406-449-2319 Website Food Heritage Food Store - Ad from 2020-01-17 Jan 17, 2020 Heritage Food Store 109 S Lane Ave, East Helena, MT 59636 406-227-5304 Currently Open Website Ads Furniture RUCKERS FURNITURE - Ad from 2020-01-23 16 hrs ago Ruckers Furniture 1010 Dearborn Ave, Helena, MT 59601 406-442-7234 Currently Open Website Office Bobcat of Helena - Ad from 2020-01-21 Jan 21, 2020 Bobcat of Helena 812 Chestnut, Helena, MT 59601 406-465-4137 Website Medical ST PETERS HEALTH - Ad from 2020-01-20 Jan 20, 2020 St. Peter's Health 2475 E. Broadway, Helena, MT 59601 406-442-2480 Currently Open Website Appliance Ultra Vac Services - Ad from 2020-01-23 16 hrs ago Ultra Vac Services 1420 Cedar St, Helena, MT 59601 406-495-1060 Website Insurance Jacoby Insurance Group - Ad from 2020-01-23 16 hrs ago Jacoby Insurance Group 931 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601 406-457-1243 Clothes Cobblestone Clothing - Ad from 2020-01-21 Jan 21, 2020 Cobblestone Clothing 828 Great Northern Bl, Helena, MT 59601 406-449-8684 Education CARROLL COLLEGE- Classifieds - Ad from 2020-01-19 Jan 19, 2020 CARROLL COLLEGE Classifieds 1601 N BENTON AV, HELENA, MT 59625 406-447-5433 Medical MOUNTAIN VIEW EYECARE - Ad from 2020-01-22 Jan 22, 2020 Mountain View Eyecare South Hills Medical Center Ii 301 Saddle Dr Ste B, Helena, MT 59601 406-442-3937
