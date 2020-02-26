Licensing changes will cause a 5-hour lapse for Montana hunters, anglers

“There’s going to be some figuring out on our standpoint but we believe the convenience and other changes outweigh the overlap issue,” he said.

FWP made a number of changes for the 2020 licenses both in an effort to add convenience and out of necessity.

Previously licenses were printed on thermal paper, but now licensees will print them on their own on 8.5 X 11 computer paper. Those purchasing online will receive a link to the license, which may be printed a single time. The license comes with a watermark that does not replicate if copied, so any replacement licenses must be purchased at a license provider for $5.

Due to obvious potential issues with paper and weather, FWP recommends carrying licenses in a plastic bag. Electronic versions of licenses may be stored on smartphones, but carcass tags must be printed and properly validated.

One reason for the change is convenience, but evolving technology has also made the printers for the previous licenses essentially obsolete. Replacement parts are no longer available.

Montana looked at other states before finalizing the change and Lemon says FWP did not find significant issues.