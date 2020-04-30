Lewis and Clark County lifting campground closure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced Thursday that public and private developed campgrounds in the county may reopen beginning Friday, May 1.

The county’s announcement comes after the state of Montana’s recent announcement that camping may resume at state parks and other designated state camping areas. Federal officials have not announced when Forest Service, BLM or Bureau of Reclamation campgrounds may reopen.

Outdoor recreation was exempted from Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order issued last month.

County Health Officer Drenda Niemann rescinded the county’s order issued two weeks ago, which closed some campgrounds as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve heard loud and clear that some people in our community want to be responsible for their own personal health choices,” she said in a statement. “Given that state campgrounds are reopening this weekend, we’ve decided to give them that responsibility.”

Niemann described developed campgrounds as a “high-risk environment,” where local residents and travelers from out of county or state mingle and share the use of facilities like toilets, RV hookups and picnic tables. She urged residents to think twice about camping at these locations.