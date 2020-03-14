Lawsuit challenges Montana bison restoration plan

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks issued a flawed analysis and failed to consider all the potential impacts of establishing wild bison herds in the state, a lawsuit filed by an advocacy group claims.
United Property Owners of Montana filed the lawsuit in Fergus County District Court last week in response to FWP’s January release of a final environmental impact statement on bison restoration in Montana. The group, which has been a vocal opponent of wild bison relocation in the state, believes the EIS violates the Montana Environmental Policy Act by failing to adequately analyze potential disease transmission to livestock and damage to private property, unfairly sought input from bison proponents and relied on outdated data.
“FWP is seeking to implement their plan for wild bison without evaluating all of the risks. Bison are carriers of brucellosis, BSE, and other diseases that could decimate the livestock industry of our state and could be spread to other wildlife species,” Chuck Denowh, UPOM policy director, said in a statement. “Their EIS also fails to address the potential for damage to private property that could be caused by herds of wild bison. On a proposal this far-reaching, Montanans deserve to have a thorough analysis done of all the associated risks and impacts — not just the ones that are convenient for FWP to include.”
The issue of establishing wild bison herds in the state of Montana has been controversial. Proponents argue that bison should be managed as wildlife, going so far as to identify areas such as the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge in eastern Montana, the Badger-Two Medicine area near Glacier National Park, or private lands owned by the American Prairie Reserve in northcentral Montana as potential landing spots. Opponents counter that bison could jeopardize livestock through disease transmission and damage private property if they get loose.
FWP released the EIS after years of analysis and public input including public meetings that ended in 2015. An EIS by definition analyzes the predicted effects on the environment and offers mitigations to ensure compliance with environmental laws. The EIS does not make decisions about when or where wild bison might be transferred. Such a decision would take place in a separate proposal and round of public input.
“The fact is, it just sets out the process,” said Greg Lemon, FWP spokesman. “It doesn’t say ‘thou shall restore bison, or thou shall not restore bison.’ Is says if Montanans decide wild bison will be restored, this is the process that will be followed.”
The lawsuit is critical of the EIS on multiple fronts.
First, the lawsuit notes that a portion of the analysis relies on past federal investigations into a potential listing of bison under the Endangered Species Act. Because bison are not listed, the litigants believe restoration to be unwarranted.
The lawsuit further notes that only alternatives that include wild bison relocation were selected in the EIS, deciding that a “no action” alternative that would essentially maintain the status quo should not be considered.
“FWP began its analysis on the false premise that Montana must relocate additional bison into the state, beyond the burgeoning population in the Yellowstone area,” the lawsuit says. “FWP then failed to address and respond to public comments, scientific studies, and other evidence to the contrary.”
Next, the lawsuit challenges the idea that bison sourced from Yellowstone National Park could be quarantined and determined to be disease-free.
“Those (Yellowstone National Park) bison that do not ‘test positive’ for brucellosis, or who have gone through quarantine processes, have still been exposed to the disease,” the lawsuit says. “As such, YNP bison are beyond FWP's regulatory purview and the agency may not consider them for relocation."
The lawsuit also faults the agency for the length of time between the end of public comment and meetings and the release of the EIS.
“FWP allowed almost five years to pass between the Draft EIS and public comment period, and the issuance of the Final EIS,” the lawsuit says. “During this period, the information FWP relied upon became outdated.”
Finally, the lawsuit alleges that deference was provided to bison relocation proponents and that FWP has misstated its legal liability in the event bison are relocated.
“Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is determined to pursue this reckless free-roaming bison plan despite overwhelming opposition from the Montanans who would be impacted,” Denowh said. “The wild bison EIS released by FWP in January shows their disregard for local input. Someone has got to stand up for the Montanans whose way of life would be devastated by free-roaming bison — which is why we’ve filed suit to challenge FWP’s EIS.”
FWP spent years wrestling with the different components of the EIS and took time to consider public input knowing how controversial the issue is, Lemon said.
“It obviously wasn’t as timely and linear as other EIS decisions, nonetheless, the record exists, the public provided feedback and we feel that demonstrates a pretty high level of transparency,” Lemon said.
Lemon declined to comment on specifics of the lawsuit and said FWP had not been formally served as of Thursday afternoon.
The lawsuit asks the court to find FWP’s analysis inadequate, halt the agency from implementing it and order further study. The lawsuit also requests the award of attorney’s fees.
