Lawsuit challenges Montana bison restoration plan

The issue of establishing wild bison herds in the state of Montana has been controversial. Proponents argue that bison should be managed as wildlife, going so far as to identify areas such as the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge in eastern Montana, the Badger-Two Medicine area near Glacier National Park, or private lands owned by the American Prairie Reserve in northcentral Montana as potential landing spots. Opponents counter that bison could jeopardize livestock through disease transmission and damage private property if they get loose.

FWP released the EIS after years of analysis and public input including public meetings that ended in 2015. An EIS by definition analyzes the predicted effects on the environment and offers mitigations to ensure compliance with environmental laws. The EIS does not make decisions about when or where wild bison might be transferred. Such a decision would take place in a separate proposal and round of public input.

“The fact is, it just sets out the process,” said Greg Lemon, FWP spokesman. “It doesn’t say ‘thou shall restore bison, or thou shall not restore bison.’ Is says if Montanans decide wild bison will be restored, this is the process that will be followed.”

The lawsuit is critical of the EIS on multiple fronts.