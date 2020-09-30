Kokanee snagging hot at Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir

Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is fair with a few anglers having success while trolling bottom bouncers or Slow Death rigs from Goose Bay to Avalanche and in Hellgate Bay in 20 to 40 feet of water. Boat anglers are finding some rainbows as well, especially from mid-reservoir to the dam while using cowbells or crankbaits. Shore fishing is improving with rainbows moving in shallower and being caught throughout the reservoir on worms. Shore anglers are finding some yellow perch around the Silos and walleye around Goose Bay. Worms are working best. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: Rainbow action has been pretty consistent. Most are being picked up around White Sandy and Black Sandy while out trolling cowbells with wedding rings 10-20 feet down in the water column. Shore anglers are also picking up a few rainbows around Black Sandy and the Causeway Bridge with plain crawlers and marshmallows or rainbow colored power bait. A few walleye were picked up while vertical jigging around White Sandy. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena