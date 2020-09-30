Kokanee snagging hot at Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir

Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is fair with a few anglers having success while trolling bottom bouncers or Slow Death rigs from Goose Bay to Avalanche and in Hellgate Bay in 20 to 40 feet of water. Boat anglers are finding some rainbows as well, especially from mid-reservoir to the dam while using cowbells or crankbaits. Shore fishing is improving with rainbows moving in shallower and being caught throughout the reservoir on worms. Shore anglers are finding some yellow perch around the Silos and walleye around Goose Bay. Worms are working best. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena
Hauser: Rainbow action has been pretty consistent. Most are being picked up around White Sandy and Black Sandy while out trolling cowbells with wedding rings 10-20 feet down in the water column. Shore anglers are also picking up a few rainbows around Black Sandy and the Causeway Bridge with plain crawlers and marshmallows or rainbow colored power bait. A few walleye were picked up while vertical jigging around White Sandy. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Holter: Rainbows action has been great lately. Most fish were picked up on the lower end of the reservoir from Split Rock to Black Beach and Juniper Bay. Boat anglers trolling green and yellow crankbaits have been doing well. Rainbow anglers are also picking up some nice fish from shore at Departure Point and Lake Lodge with crawlers and power bait. Perch action is still pretty good. Anglers pitching jigs around Cottonwood Creek Bay and Holter Lake Campground docks have been catching most. Small green, orange or black jigs tipped with crawlers are popular choices. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for Kokanee Salmon opened on September 1st and will run through October 31st. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. Anglers are still picking up quite a few fish and the action should continue to get better throughout the month. Snagging near the Pump House and the Outlet as well as near the Inlet has been very productive. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!