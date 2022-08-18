Kalispell hunter crowned Montana elk calling champion

KALISPELL – With their most convincing cow mews, thundering bugles and deep chuckles, hunters from around Montana convened on Kalispell recently for the chance at cash and prizes and the title of 2022 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Montana state elk calling champion.

The annual contest was divided into pee-wee, youth and adult categories and limited to amateur callers, meaning licensed guides or anyone employed or sponsored by a call maker were ineligible. One after one, competitors wooed judges with 30 seconds of cow and calf sounds followed by 30 seconds of bull sounds. And when the elk talk finally subsided it was contest newcomer Jeremy Olmsted of Kalispell taking first place.

Olmsted decided to enter the Aug. 13 contest at the encouragement of his hunting partner and his wife, signing up only a little more than an hour beforehand.

“They said I had to do it – I guess in their eyes I’m a pretty good caller, but I was also extremely nervous and a little self-conscious about my calling,” he said.

Olmsted is a self-taught caller who started when he was 8 or 9 years old. A cousin was big into elk hunting which allowed him to begin to hone his skills. About three years ago he began to get serious, scouring YouTube pages of professional callers like Corey Jacobsen and Dirk Durham, and spending plenty of time in the mountains.

“Calling is really my passion and I just enjoy the interaction with the elk,” he said, adding that a freezer of elk meat is also a top priority. “It does take a lot of practice and I would probably say my mentor has been the woods.”

Olmsted uses Phelps calls but hadn’t picked up a reed or call since last hunting season. He watched some national and regional competitions online before the contest and tried to map out a plan for a calling routine, but that plan kind of went out the window once on stage, he said.

His calling was distinct and authentic, hitting an array of sounds that surely got the attention of the judges. Olmsted did lose the end of one chuckling sequence when the reed slipped off his pallet, but he still thought he had a chance to place well.

“I was not anticipating going in and winning,” he said.

Second place finisher Schafer Bungay also put on an impressive performance while Blake Honey had to go through two additional tiebreaker rounds of calling to claim third place. Morgan Davis won the youth division while Keller Fields topped the pee-wees.

When it comes to talking to elk, Olmsted believes the importance of making the right call at the right time cannot be understated. Because he hunts an area with fairly low elk numbers, he and his hunting partner try to maximize every opportunity.

“One of the biggest things with calling is it takes a lot of time and research, trying to understand what the elk are saying and what you want to say back to them,” he said. “A lot of times hunters just go out and make sounds, make the same calls every time, but I truly believe elk make sounds for a reason, they’re not making calls just because.”

While a bull might ignore a locator bugle, mastering a chuckle has been a game changer in triggering a response. Olmsted recommends hunters who want to become quality callers put in the time to learn with reeds and a quality bugle tube that allows more personality and character with each call.

“The big thing with calling out in the woods that I love is you’re completely fooling an animal and their survival is based upon knowing what’s a real elk and what isn’t,” he said. “So getting out there and being able to call an elk into a few feet is just a rush you can’t beat when you’re out there hunting.”