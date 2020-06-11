Judge rules for Forest Service on Lincoln-area project

A federal judge ruled in favor of the U.S. Forest Service over a Lincoln-area project challenged by two environmental watchdog groups.
In 2019, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council filed suit over the Willow Creek Vegetation Project. The project includes logging and prescribed burning on about 2,100 acres in the Willow Creek-Dalton Mountain area about 5 miles southwest of Lincoln.
Approval of the project came through a “categorical exclusion” allowed under the 2014 Farm Bill. Through that legislation, Gov. Steve Bullock nominated and the Forest Service designated nearly 5 million acres of Montana’s forests as impacted by disease or insect infestation. The Forest Service may exclude from full environmental analysis certain projects.
But the groups alleged that the agency did not complete required analysis or allow adequate public input of the project under the National Environmental Policy Act, did not consider cumulative impacts of the project, and did not weigh impacts to potential future wilderness designations in the area.
Alliance Executive Director Mike Garrity said at the time that the quality of wildlife habitat including for the federally protected Canada lynx and grizzly bears were of particular concern.
On June 3, U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy ruled for the Forest Service on all counts based on both procedural and merit-based points. The ruling, which also favored the agency on the North Bridgers Project northeast of Bozeman, found that the Forest Service complied with provisions of the Farm Bill and environmental laws and that the groups had made procedural errors in challenging other legal points.
“We are pleased that our decisions and analyses were upheld and to be able to move forward. I want to acknowledge the importance of these projects and the amount of work our folks put into them,” Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Supervisor Bill Avey said in a statement. “We want to thank our partners, including the Lincoln Restoration Committee, interested community members, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks for their continued support to improve wildlife habitat on the Willow Creek project.”
The project was designed in part through the work of a collaborative group. The Forest Service describes the group as made up of local property owners, private business owners, residents, recreation interests, conservation interests, DNRC, state wildlife agency representatives, members of the Lincoln Restoration Committee and a tribal representative.
Garrity said the groups were conferring with their attorneys and offered no further comment.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
