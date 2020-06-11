Judge rules for Forest Service on Lincoln-area project

On June 3, U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy ruled for the Forest Service on all counts based on both procedural and merit-based points. The ruling, which also favored the agency on the North Bridgers Project northeast of Bozeman, found that the Forest Service complied with provisions of the Farm Bill and environmental laws and that the groups had made procedural errors in challenging other legal points.

“We are pleased that our decisions and analyses were upheld and to be able to move forward. I want to acknowledge the importance of these projects and the amount of work our folks put into them,” Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Supervisor Bill Avey said in a statement. “We want to thank our partners, including the Lincoln Restoration Committee, interested community members, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks for their continued support to improve wildlife habitat on the Willow Creek project.”

The project was designed in part through the work of a collaborative group. The Forest Service describes the group as made up of local property owners, private business owners, residents, recreation interests, conservation interests, DNRC, state wildlife agency representatives, members of the Lincoln Restoration Committee and a tribal representative.

Garrity said the groups were conferring with their attorneys and offered no further comment.

