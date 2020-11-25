 Skip to main content
Journalist Andrew McKean appointed to Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission
Journalist Andrew McKean appointed to Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission

Andrew McKean

said he doesn’t remember a time that he was not hunting, a passion that started early in his life and has led him around the world.

 Photo provided

Journalist and author Andrew McKean of Glasgow was appointed by Gov. Steve Bullock to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission Wednesday.

McKean is the former editor-in-chief of Outdoor Life and currently an independent journalist and project manager, director of Powerderhook, Inc. and an optics industry consultant.

McKean's appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner Logan Brower last month. Brower, a school teacher, moved from Scobey located in northeast Montana's commission District 4 to Helena, making him ineligible to continue to serve.

The appointment means McKean may serve the remainder of Brower's term until 2023, however, he faces confirmation in the Montana Senate when it meets early next year.

The five-member commission has final say over major Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ decisions including hunting and fishing regulations, wildlife transplants and conservation easements.

McKean will serve along with Shane Colton of Billings, Richard Stuker of Chinook, Patrick Byorth of Bozeman and Tim Aldrich of Missoula.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

