Journalist Andrew McKean appointed to Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission

Journalist and author Andrew McKean of Glasgow was appointed by Gov. Steve Bullock to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission Wednesday.

McKean is the former editor-in-chief of Outdoor Life and currently an independent journalist and project manager, director of Powerderhook, Inc. and an optics industry consultant.

McKean's appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner Logan Brower last month. Brower, a school teacher, moved from Scobey located in northeast Montana's commission District 4 to Helena, making him ineligible to continue to serve.

The appointment means McKean may serve the remainder of Brower's term until 2023, however, he faces confirmation in the Montana Senate when it meets early next year.

The five-member commission has final say over major Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ decisions including hunting and fishing regulations, wildlife transplants and conservation easements.

McKean will serve along with Shane Colton of Billings, Richard Stuker of Chinook, Patrick Byorth of Bozeman and Tim Aldrich of Missoula.

