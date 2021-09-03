IR photographer Thom Bridge offers tips for taking better hunting pictures

Every hunting season I share photos from my and hunting partners’ adventures afield and I always have people ask me how to make better trophy photos. So here’s a list of suggestions to make your trophy pictures look like they belong in a magazine.

Find the light- A foolproof way of setting up a photo is making sure the sun is at a 45-degree angle in front of the hunter. If the sun is directly in their face, it will make it hard for them to avoid squinting and you’ll be fighting the photographer’s shadow in the shot.

Get low- If you want the antlers to look as big as they can(who doesn’t?), then a low angle will do the trick. So don’t be afraid to lay down on the ground and take the shot, but look out for prickly pear.

Sit down- Having the hunter sit on their butt behind the animal will make them more comfortable, which makes for a more natural pose. It will also draw more focus on the animal if the hunter isn’t hovering over it and it’s antlers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Admiration- I think the strongest trophy pictures are when the hunter isn’t looking at the camera, but instead admiring the animal.