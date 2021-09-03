IR photographer Thom Bridge offers tips for taking better hunting pictures

Every hunting season I share photos from my and hunting partners’ adventures afield and I always have people ask me how to make better trophy photos. So here’s a list of suggestions to make your trophy pictures look like they belong in a magazine.
Find the light- A foolproof way of setting up a photo is making sure the sun is at a 45-degree angle in front of the hunter. If the sun is directly in their face, it will make it hard for them to avoid squinting and you’ll be fighting the photographer’s shadow in the shot.
Get low- If you want the antlers to look as big as they can(who doesn’t?), then a low angle will do the trick. So don’t be afraid to lay down on the ground and take the shot, but look out for prickly pear.
Sit down- Having the hunter sit on their butt behind the animal will make them more comfortable, which makes for a more natural pose. It will also draw more focus on the animal if the hunter isn’t hovering over it and it’s antlers.
Admiration- I think the strongest trophy pictures are when the hunter isn’t looking at the camera, but instead admiring the animal.
Angles, angles, angles- Whether you have a hunting buddy taking your photos or you have a DIY setup with a tripod, shoot photos from as many angles as you can. I have found that when I go back and look at my photos there’s always one angle that shows the hunter and the animal the best.
Kickstand- The head gear on that giant bull or buck can be heavy, especially when the photographer spends a lot of time following the angles, angles angles tip. So to avoid photos where the hunter is trying to smile but actually grimacing because their forearms are on fire from holding the head up, try a kickstand.
Clean the scene- Look, we all know hunting is a bloody activity, but that doesn’t mean our trophy pictures have to be. I always use a bandana, snow or grass to wipe away blood dripping from the mouth and set the animal’s tongue back in its mouth.
Avoid mergers- Position the hunter so they don’t have any trees sticking out of their head. While you set up the shot also make sure the antlers don’t merge with the hunter.
Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com