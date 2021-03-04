Invasive mussels found in aquarium plants sold in Montana

Officials are recommending freezing the moss balls to kill the mussels.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said Thursday that the agency is still drafting recommendations on how to clean tanks as they do not want to see the water dumped, including down the drain. The state of Oregon has recommended bleaching the tanks themselves, he said.

“That’s something we’re trying to sort through because we don’t want the water going anywhere,” he said. “There’s the potential for some larval bodies within the water.”

Due to the widespread nature and easy availability of moss balls, FWP does not believe it will be able to track individual sales to customers.

“We’re not going to be able to track all the product down that’s been sold so we’re really having to rely on folks to do the right thing here,” Lemon said.

It is illegal to transport invasive mussels in Montana and the state is investigating the incident under that law, he said. FWP is currently focused on trying to get the product off shelves and getting word out about the problem and not focused on a potential enforcement action, he added.