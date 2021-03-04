Invasive mussels found in aquarium plants sold in Montana

The state of Montana confirmed Thursday that some aquatic plants sold for aquariums were infested with invasive zebra mussels, although no live mussels have been found.
The mussels have been found in multiple states attached to algae officials are calling “moss balls,” but may sell under the retail name “Betta Buddy Marimo Ball.”
Officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks visited pet stores across the state Wednesday and discovered mussel-infested moss balls at Petco and PetSmart stores in Missoula, Bozeman, Great Falls, Butte, Billings and Kalispell. Officials emphasized that the investigation is ongoing as they continue to check large and small retailers. The algae may also be ordered and shipped online.
Messages left with both retailers were not immediately returned Thursday. FWP officials did say the stores had been good to work with and allowed access to inspect their supplies.
“They’re incredibly common — every pet store has them,” said Tom Woolf, FWP’s invasive species bureau chief, of moss balls. “This is a national issue. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is involved and they’ve been found from Alaska to Florida, so they were shipped everywhere.”
The mussels found thus far in Montana have all been dead, but live mussels were found in moss balls in Idaho and Oregon, Woolf said.
Officials are recommending freezing the moss balls to kill the mussels.
FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said Thursday that the agency is still drafting recommendations on how to clean tanks as they do not want to see the water dumped, including down the drain. The state of Oregon has recommended bleaching the tanks themselves, he said.
“That’s something we’re trying to sort through because we don’t want the water going anywhere,” he said. “There’s the potential for some larval bodies within the water.”
Due to the widespread nature and easy availability of moss balls, FWP does not believe it will be able to track individual sales to customers.
“We’re not going to be able to track all the product down that’s been sold so we’re really having to rely on folks to do the right thing here,” Lemon said.
It is illegal to transport invasive mussels in Montana and the state is investigating the incident under that law, he said. FWP is currently focused on trying to get the product off shelves and getting word out about the problem and not focused on a potential enforcement action, he added.
Montana has long tried to educate the public about potential issues with invasive species and aquariums, such as dissuading releasing gold fish or dumping plants, but the specific issue of plants being infested with invasive mussels was not considered a likely vector until this incident, officials said. The state's program to curb aquatic invasive species centers on watercraft inspections and water testing.
Both Woolf and Lemon said they expect more information to be released Thursday.
Invasive zebra and quagga mussels have spread throughout the Great Lakes region and Colorado River basin. Unfettered infestations have quickly grown due to their lack of natural controls and fast reproduction cycles. Once established, the mussels have proven both ecologically and economically detrimental, damaging aquatic life and coating infrastructure and shorelines with virtually no means of stopping them.
