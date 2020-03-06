Interior to fund two Montana grizzly bear management specialists

The Department of the Interior will fund two federal grizzly bear management specialists in Montana in response to concerns about human-bear conflicts in the state.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt sent a letter to Montana Republicans Rep. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines Friday saying that the complex state and federal management of grizzlies warrants modification. The letter comes after Bernhardt and Gianforte met with communities along the Rocky Mountain Front last year that expressed concern about bear populations and proximity to people.
“Flawed decision-making processes have resulted in a growing discontent among the people that live with these bears,” the letter states. “The Department has contributed to this sentiment by not clearly defining its obligations under the (Endangered Species Act) to manage threatened and endangered species.”
The letter states that Interior will provide additional resources to USDA Wildlife Services to address “problem bears.” Grizzlies are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and managed through a complex network of federal agencies, states and tribal governments. They may be killed or moved only under certain circumstances such as livestock depredations or conflicts with people.
Gianforte spokesman Travis Hall said those resources will include $250,000 for two bear management specialists.
“I appreciate Secretary Bernhardt coming to Choteau and listening to folks who too often encounter grizzly bears,” Gianforte said in a statement. “It’s time for more effective management of problem bears, and I’m glad the Trump administration is putting more tools in our toolbox.”
Wildlife Services Montana state director John Steuber says his department does not currently have specialists who focus solely on grizzly bears. About 20 field staffers work in the state on various predator issues, he said.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks employs 11 bear managers in the state.
Friday’s letter also comes after a recent Senate Appropriations meeting in which Daines and Bernhardt discussed grizzly bear management in Montana.
“Until we can retain full state management of the grizzly bear, we need common sense, collaborative methods of managing to reduce human conflict,” Daines said in a statement. “I am thankful to Secretary Bernhardt for listening to the concerns of Montanans and redirecting management.”
In addition to the bear management specialists, Interior will implement new hazing practices for bears that “may pose a threat to human safety.” Those include the use of paintballs, noise-making projectiles and visual deterrents.
“The new guidance should delineate allowable actions that haze from unallowable actions that harass,” the letter states.
The letter also recommends that states tap federal funding for their bear management programs, specifically an excise tax on firearms and ammunition called the Pittman-Robertson Act. The act comes with parameters for how states may spend it, and Bernhardt encourages states to look at where their management programs may qualify.
“Recovery of the grizzly bear in the lower 48 is an amazing success story,” Bernhardt wrote. “I look forward to the day when these populations are fully under state management.”
Grizzlies were listed as an endangered species list in 1975 as their population dwindled. Over the last few decades, they have rebounded, but whether they have fully recovered to the point of delisting remains a contentious issue.
Numbers have risen since listing and bears have increasingly traveled from their traditional backcountry strongholds, but core populations in the lower 48 remain largely isolated from each other. Those opposed to delisting often cite the need for more connectivity between Yellowstone and the Northern Continental Divide, and the absence of bears in places such as the Bitterroot, as evidence that federal protections are still needed.
Attempts to delist grizzlies around Yellowstone National Park has been tied up in court battles. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has also indicated interest in moving to delist the population in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem that comprises Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and nearby areas.
