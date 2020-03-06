Interior to fund two Montana grizzly bear management specialists

“The new guidance should delineate allowable actions that haze from unallowable actions that harass,” the letter states.

The letter also recommends that states tap federal funding for their bear management programs, specifically an excise tax on firearms and ammunition called the Pittman-Robertson Act. The act comes with parameters for how states may spend it, and Bernhardt encourages states to look at where their management programs may qualify.

“Recovery of the grizzly bear in the lower 48 is an amazing success story,” Bernhardt wrote. “I look forward to the day when these populations are fully under state management.”

Grizzlies were listed as an endangered species list in 1975 as their population dwindled. Over the last few decades, they have rebounded, but whether they have fully recovered to the point of delisting remains a contentious issue.

Numbers have risen since listing and bears have increasingly traveled from their traditional backcountry strongholds, but core populations in the lower 48 remain largely isolated from each other. Those opposed to delisting often cite the need for more connectivity between Yellowstone and the Northern Continental Divide, and the absence of bears in places such as the Bitterroot, as evidence that federal protections are still needed.

Attempts to delist grizzlies around Yellowstone National Park has been tied up in court battles. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has also indicated interest in moving to delist the population in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem that comprises Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and nearby areas.

