In hot water: Warmer temps pose problems for Montana's $750 million fishing industry

Montana’s fishing industry is an economic juggernaut, now accounting for one in five tourism dollars spent in the state and an estimated at $750 million annually.

Fishing is important both economically and culturally, with communities built up near popular rivers to cater to locals and visitors. We also know that during low water and high temperatures, fishing can stress trout. To protect the resource, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will restrict or even prohibit fishing. Some closures may last weeks or even months, and climate scientists predict that such conditions will only become more common in the future.

On this episode, Tom Kuglin talks about a new study that looks at the economic consequences of climate change on Montana’s fishing industry. Who did the study and how have anglers adapted to these closures.

