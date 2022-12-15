Ideas for ice: Could geoengineering save glaciers from melting?

Glacier National Park’s namesake ice fields attract millions of visitors a year. Many wonder if they’re making a funeral visit. Predictions that all the glaciers in the park will melt by 2030 or sooner have been floating around for a couple decades. That deadline now looms less than a decade away.

What would happen if Glacier Park’s glaciers disappeared? And what are some people thinking about as ways to save polar and glacial ice through the emerging field of geoengineering?

On this episode, Rob Chaney, editor of the Missoulian newspaper, talks about work being done to keep glaciers around the world from shrinking.

