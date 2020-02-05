Ice hanging on for some Helena-area reservoirs

Poor and deteriorating ice conditions currently exist due to unseasonably warm weather conditions. Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught in 5 to 8 feet of water along shorelines and south of the Silos to the Ponds. The best rainbow results are while using orange, yellow or chartreuse jigs tipped with worms or maggots. Wooly buggers and rubberleg nymphs are working as well. Perch are being caught out from Duck Creek Campground in 40 to 50 feet of water but use caution when venturing out as ice thickness varies considerably. From mid reservoir to the north should be avoided as ice conditions are dangerous. Ice conditions have been reported as 7 inches near shore at Duck Creek, 8 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 10 to 12 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena
Hauser: Anglers are picking up a few Rainbows around Black Sandy. Most are having luck fishing various ice jigs with maggots 8 to 10 feet below the ice. Burbot are also showing up out from White Sandy by anglers using cut bait. Ice conditions at the Causeway are very Questionable and there’s a lot of open water. 6 inches has been reported out from Black Sandy. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Holter: No Report
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The Kokanee bite continues to be great. Using Hali or Swedish Pimples and maggots or corn in 30 to 35 feet of water has been working well. Lots of small perch are also being picked up just off the bottom with similar ice jigs. There is around 8 inches of ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena