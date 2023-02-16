Montana has one of the most unique wildlife situations in the world. During the winter, Yellowstone National Park bison migrate into parts of Montana that are not part of the park system. Since the bison are carriers of the brucellosis - a disease that can cause pregnant female cattle to abort - the park animals are not allowed to freely roam like other wildlife. Instead, they are confined to designated zones outside the park’s north and west entrances, near the communities of Gardiner and West Yellowstone.

Incremental progress has been made in addressing the conflicts between those who believe the bison should be allowed to roam like other wildlife and state and federal officials in charge of managing the big mammals. With the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considering a petition to list bison as an endangered species, and Yellowstone officials writing a new bison management plan, the iconic species that is now the national mammal stands at the cusp of more management changes. In addition, a bison advocacy group has publicly plotted a plan to argue that bison should be allowed to roam freely so tribes can hunt them, bringing treaty rights into the mix.

Activists decry bison 'hunt' north of Yellowstone National Park A fierce winter in Yellowstone National Park has forced bison north into the waiting rifles of tribal and state hunters.

On this episode is Brett French, outdoor editor at the Billings Gazette, who recently wrote a story on the ins and outs and disagreements over bison management.

