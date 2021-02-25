Hunting rules posted online, take Mom fishing

Smith River permit results online
The permit lottery results to float Smith River State Park in 2021 are now available online at fwp.mt.gov.
In addition to the online results, successful applicants will be notified via email. Links within the email will allow permit holders to download and print their float permit, as well as access vital and detailed information regarding their upcoming Smith River float.
For applicants who were unsuccessful in the regular permit drawing, Smith River Super Permit chances are available through April 1 for $5 each. One Super Permit winner will be allowed to launch on any date of their choosing. Chances may be purchased online at fwp.mt.gov. The drawing will be held on April 2.
For more information about Smith River State Park visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river.
New license year opens
In anticipation of the new license year, which opens March 1, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has posted regulations for Dear/Elk/Antelope and Moose/Sheep/Goat online at fwp.mt.gov/hunt.
The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.
Verify your application prior to submission, as changes after submission will not be permitted. Permits will be printed and mailed to hunters after the drawing.
When making license purchases online, remember licenses and carcass tags may be printed from your home printer on 8.5x11-inch paper, if you elect the print at home option.
If the print-at-home option is selected, customers will receive an email at the end of their online transaction that includes a weblink to print their licenses and tags. The link is valid for five days. Be certain that your printer is functional prior to clicking the link in the email.
Customers may have FWP print and mail their licenses and tags. License and permit purchases requiring a decal/clip will be mailed within 10 days of purchase or successfully drawing the license.
License replacements/reprints are $5 each. The first replacement can be done at any license provider; subsequent replacements must be done at an FWP office.
Changes to walleye regulations proposed
Fish population monitoring done in 2020 found that Canyon Ferry walleye numbers are slightly below goals, and fish size is also below goals. In Hauser, walleye numbers are meeting goals, but fish size is below goals.
In both reservoirs, FWP is proposing to reduce the daily bag limit to 10 fish daily, with only one fish over 15 inches. Reducing the limit to 10 fish daily is expected to reduce the rate of harvest and keep the number of walleye within goal ranges. Implementing a length restriction of only one fish over 15 inches is intended to improve fish size by focusing harvest on more abundant, smaller fish.
The department is also considering changes to the walleye bag limit in the Missouri River from Toston to Canyon Ferry Reservoir. Three management alternatives are being considered for this river section and can be found on the FWP website.
Fisheries management in the reservoir system is guided by the 2020 Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan. The plan outlines goals, objectives and management strategies for fisheries in Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs and for river sections from Toston to Canyon Ferry and from Hauser Dam to upper Holter Reservoir.
The department will accept comments to these proposed changes through March 15. FWP staff will provide the public comment to the Fish and Wildlife Commission. The commission will consider the proposals during its April 1 meeting.
Comments can be submitted on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov, via email at fwpfsh@mt.gov, or via mail to FWP Reservoir Plan, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620. Public comment will also be accepted at the April 1 Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.
More details and rationale for the proposed changes can also be found on the FWP website at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/fisheries-programs/upper-missouri-management-plan.
Fish free on Mother's Day weekend
Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a bill that allows fishing on Mother’s Day weekends without a license, a rule that is already in effect for Father’s Day weekend.
Senate Bill 61 by Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, states “a person may fish for any fish within this state without obtaining a fishing license pursuant to this part as long as the person does so in accordance with any other law or regulation of the department in effect on that weekend."
Mother’s Day is May 9 and Father’s Day is June 20.
Gianforte signed the bill into law Tuesday.
The bill passed the Senate 50-0 on Jan. 21 and passed the House 99-1 on Feb. 11, with Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan, voting no.
Comment sought on park structure
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking for public comment on a proposal to replace an aging travel trailer at Chief Plenty Coups State Park south of Billings with a permanent structure.
An AmeriCorps volunteer who works at the state park now lives in the trailer. Repairs to the trailer now cost more than the trailer is worth. So FWP is proposing to replace it with a small house on the same pad. Utilities now running to the travel trailer would be attached to the new house.
FWP would pay for $5,000 of the cost. The remaining $5,000 would come from Billings West High School and the Billings Home Builders Association in the form of an in-kind donation of design and construction.
The full text of an environmental assessment of the project is online at https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2021/feb/0218-chief-plenty-coups-ea.
The deadline for public comment is March 14. Comments may be emailed to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks at fwpregion5pc@mt.gov with a subject line of “Plenty Coups EA” or mailed to:
Chief Plenty Coups building EA
2300 Lake Elmo Drive
Billings, MT 59105