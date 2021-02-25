Hunting rules posted online, take Mom fishing

If the print-at-home option is selected, customers will receive an email at the end of their online transaction that includes a weblink to print their licenses and tags. The link is valid for five days. Be certain that your printer is functional prior to clicking the link in the email.

Customers may have FWP print and mail their licenses and tags. License and permit purchases requiring a decal/clip will be mailed within 10 days of purchase or successfully drawing the license.

License replacements/reprints are $5 each. The first replacement can be done at any license provider; subsequent replacements must be done at an FWP office.

Changes to walleye regulations proposed

Fish population monitoring done in 2020 found that Canyon Ferry walleye numbers are slightly below goals, and fish size is also below goals. In Hauser, walleye numbers are meeting goals, but fish size is below goals.