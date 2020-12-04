Hunters see mixed success during Montana's big game season

Whitetails taken by hunters, however, were consistently above average all season. Overall harvest was the highest for at least the last 25 years, Lonner said.

“Antlerless whitetail deer harvest was 53% above the 10-year average,” Lonner said. “With about half the total whitetail harvest coming the last two weeks of the season.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hunter numbers were down with about 2,900 hunters stopping at FWP’s Augusta check station this year. That’s a drop of 22% from the 10-year average, and 16% below the 20-year average.

“Weather this season gave way to both extremes with two early winter blizzards and mild and windy weather in between and to end the season,” Lonner said.

Like whitetails, the majority of mule deer harvest occurred the last two weeks of the season, about the same time as the peak of the deer breeding season.

Elk hunters this year brought in 181 animals compared to the 10-year average of 325 elk; mule deer numbered 199 compared to the 10-year average of 254; and whitetails came in at 367 while the 10-year average is 305.