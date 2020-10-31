Hunters injured in grizzly mauling near Whitefish

On the morning of Oct. 31, the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1 Wildlife Human Attack Response Team responded to a bear attack on timberland near Smith Lake north of Whitefish Lake.

FWP received a report of a father and son from the Flathead Valley hunting along a gated road when a grizzly bear charged out of a thick, wooded area along the road at very close range. The two sustained significant injuries before they were able to shoot and kill the bear.

The ALERT Air Ambulance transported the individuals to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The area where the incident occurred is in the King Creek drainage along Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation land and private timberland.

The response team discovered a deer carcass cached in the thick timber along the edge of the road adjacent to where the attack occurred.

FWP inspected the dead bear and identified it as an adult female estimated to be nearly 20 years old. It did not have any history of conflicts.