Hunter success varies during 4th weekend

Hunter numbers and harvest rebounded in the fourth weekend of the general big game hunting season in west-central Montana, bringing harvest totals in line with average for this point in the season.

The biggest bump came from deer harvest. The rut picked up over the past week, and accordingly the cumulative deer harvest reported at the check stations near Bonner, Darby and Anaconda doubled from where it was in just one weekend.

Overall hunter success jumped from 6.8% in the first three weekends to 8.0% with the addition of the fourth weekend’s data.

For elk hunters, the four-weekend total of 186 elk for the three check stations is on track with recent years overall, but reflected a slightly better-than-average tally at the Darby check station, average at Anaconda, and below average at Bonner.

Check stations are running at slightly reduced staffing levels and hours as a safety precaution due to the virus pandemic, which has affected the number of hunters checked.

“Given the circumstances, the check stations are telling us that hunting participation and harvest are tracking as we would expect for this point in the season,” said Mike Thompson, FWP Missoula-based wildlife manager.