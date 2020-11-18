Hunter success varies during 4th weekend

Hunter success picked up over the fourth weekend of the general deer and elk hunting season in southwest Montana, with fresh snow that made tracking wildlife easier in some places.
Wildlife biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks operated several check stations during all or part of the fourth weekend of the season — Nov. 14 and 15. In total, biologists met with 776 hunters (an increase of about 200 hunters from the previous weekend) at check stations in Cameron, Gallatin, Divide and the lower Blacktail Deer Creek watershed.
Biologists use check stations to collect data on hunters’ participation, success and wildlife observations, as well as the species, sex and age class of the animals harvested. This supplements data collected through hunter harvest phone surveys.
This was the busiest weekend at the Cameron station this season, with 313 hunters, but hunter numbers here remained below the long-term average. Hunter success at the Cameron check station was 11.8%. The Gallatin check station saw 103 hunters, and hunter success there more than doubled from the previous week to 14.6%. The Divide check station saw 224 hunters, with a hunter success rate of 8.5%. Nine percent of the 136 hunters that came through the check station on lower Blacktail Deer Creek were successful.
Over the weekend, biologists checked 50 elk, 18 mule deer and 7 whitetail deer, among other species.
Hunter numbers and harvest rebounded in the fourth weekend of the general big game hunting season in west-central Montana, bringing harvest totals in line with average for this point in the season.
The biggest bump came from deer harvest. The rut picked up over the past week, and accordingly the cumulative deer harvest reported at the check stations near Bonner, Darby and Anaconda doubled from where it was in just one weekend.
Overall hunter success jumped from 6.8% in the first three weekends to 8.0% with the addition of the fourth weekend’s data.
For elk hunters, the four-weekend total of 186 elk for the three check stations is on track with recent years overall, but reflected a slightly better-than-average tally at the Darby check station, average at Anaconda, and below average at Bonner.
Check stations are running at slightly reduced staffing levels and hours as a safety precaution due to the virus pandemic, which has affected the number of hunters checked.
“Given the circumstances, the check stations are telling us that hunting participation and harvest are tracking as we would expect for this point in the season,” said Mike Thompson, FWP Missoula-based wildlife manager.
Weather and regional antlerless whitetail deer B licenses are driving the numbers of hunters afield and hunter harvested big game on the Rocky Mountain Front.
For a variety of reasons, mule deer and elk harvest are 28% and 11% below the 10-year average, respectively, said wildlife biologist Brent Lonner.
“Two blizzard events, 60-plus degree temperatures between the blizzards and very windy days do not bode well for good hunting conditions,” he said, adding the number of hunters out is almost 20% below average.
The whitetail deer harvest, however, is 38% above the longterm average, probably from hunters using FWP Region 4 antlerless B licenses, Lonner said.
The numbers were collected at FWP’s Augusta check station – the department’s sole Region 4 biological check station – and apply only to a handful of hunting districts on the Rocky Mountain Front.
Elk hunters so far have brought in 151 animals compared to the 10-year average of 170 elk.
Besides weather, Lonner said, a primary factor for the lower elk harvest is the closure of hunting districts – 442 and 424 – to antlerless elk. Now those districts are open to brow-tined bull hunting only.
Mule deer at the check station have numbered 89 animals. The 10-year average is 123 animals.
Mule deer numbers are down primarily because fewer buck deer have been taken by hunters, Lonner said.
White-tailed deer totals stand at 187, while the 10-year average is 136.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!