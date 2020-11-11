Hunter numbers continue to lag over third weekend

Despite weather that’s windy and warm one day, then cold and snowy the next, hunters on the Rocky Mountain Front west of Augusta are taking home elk and whitetail deer this hunting season at numbers above the longterm averages.
“The unsettled weather the first two weeks of the season appears to both hinder and help hunter effort and harvest success,” said Brent Lonner, Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife biologist. “The overall number of hunters continues to be below the 10-year average. But the elk harvest is 5% above the long-term average and the whitetail harvest is 52% above the 10-year average.”
Mule deer numbers, however, are lagging.
“The mule deer harvest is 46% below the 10-year average,” Lonner said. “Antlered buck harvest is the primary factor driving low harvest thus far.”
The numbers were collected in Augusta at FWP Region 4’s sole biological check station and apply only to a handful of hunting districts on the Rocky Mountain Front. The station was closed Sunday because of the weekend’s blizzard that led to area power outages and poor driving conditions.
Elk hunters this season have brought in 117 animals compared to the 10-year average of 111 elk.
Mule deer at the check station have numbered 42. The 10-year average is 79 animals.
Whitetail deer numbers this year in Augusta stand at 118 while the 10-year average is 77.
Fewer hunters passed through west-central Montana check stations over the third weekend of the season compared to recent years. Harvest totals remain on track, or even a bit above average in some places, while other areas lag behind.
FWP checked 1,857 hunters at the Darby Check Station so far this season, 18% below the five-year average, but recorded normal numbers of elk at 103 and whitetails at 24, and slightly higher numbers of mule deer at 19 for a hunter success rate of 8%, the highest since 2015.
In the Blackfoot, FWP checked 2,121 hunters at the Bonner Check Station to date, 28% below the 5-year average, and reported substantially lower harvests of elk at 21, whitetails at 89 and mule deer at 11 for a hunter success rate of 5.8%. that's well below the five year average success.
FWP could not operate the Anaconda Check Station this past weekend due to staff illness but intends to operate the station again this coming weekend if possible.
“It’s a bit early in the season to draw any conclusions about the difference in harvest in some parts of the region,” said Mike Thompson, FWP Missoula-based wildlife manager. “In the Bitterroot, harvest seems to be going pretty much as expected, while harvest has been slower to pick up in the Blackfoot. Some hunters stopping at the Bonner check station reported that hunting weather has been tough.”
Thompson said that conditions in the Blackfoot should be good for wildlife,
“Last winter was mild, so there was good fawn survival," he said. "And we have elk research and a lot of radioed elk in the Blackfoot-Clearwater area. We should be in a good position to identify any major issues with elk on that landscape if there are any concerns.”
