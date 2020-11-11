Hunter numbers continue to lag over third weekend

Whitetail deer numbers this year in Augusta stand at 118 while the 10-year average is 77.

Fewer hunters passed through west-central Montana check stations over the third weekend of the season compared to recent years. Harvest totals remain on track, or even a bit above average in some places, while other areas lag behind.

FWP checked 1,857 hunters at the Darby Check Station so far this season, 18% below the five-year average, but recorded normal numbers of elk at 103 and whitetails at 24, and slightly higher numbers of mule deer at 19 for a hunter success rate of 8%, the highest since 2015.

In the Blackfoot, FWP checked 2,121 hunters at the Bonner Check Station to date, 28% below the 5-year average, and reported substantially lower harvests of elk at 21, whitetails at 89 and mule deer at 11 for a hunter success rate of 5.8%. that's well below the five year average success.

FWP could not operate the Anaconda Check Station this past weekend due to staff illness but intends to operate the station again this coming weekend if possible.