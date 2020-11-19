'His legacy for conservation is the Blackfoot River': Paul Roos, Montana conservationist and outfitter, dies at 78

“He was very high energy – always going 100 miles per hour – and he just related to people,” said John Kowalski, who both guided for Paul Roos, partnered with him in the outfitting business and opened CrossCurrents Fly Shop in Helena with him in the 1990s. “He was always adamant about hiring quality people and trying to give back to the resource, and he tried to preach that to the guides and our clients. He always had a passion for that and we always knew it was our responsibility as guides to take care of these resources we had.”

While many knew him as an advocate and fishing guide, his passion for teaching, coaching basketball, community issues and his family allowed him to touch many more lives, his daughter Kathie Roos said.

“I know many people knew him for environmental work, but he also impacted a lot of young people as a teacher and coach in the classroom as a student, on the basketball court as a player or on the river as a guide.” she said. “And in many ways, he inspired us to find a passion and use it to make this world a better place.”