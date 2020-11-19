'His legacy for conservation is the Blackfoot River': Paul Roos, Montana conservationist and outfitter, dies at 78

The late Paul Roos was first and foremost a teacher.
A longtime outfitter and figure in the Blackfoot Valley’s conservation community, Paul Roos died last week at the age of 78 after battling cancer. During his life he became an enthusiastic advocate for clean water and conservation ethics, helping spearhead multiple organizations and causes to restore and protect the Blackfoot River. But while he promoted the importance of conservation to many, he was also a firm believer in brokering dialogue between opposing views.
“Paul refused to only work with likeminded partners, and I can’t emphasize enough what a rare and courageous thing that is,” said David Brooks, executive director of Montana Trout Unlimited. “To be fighting for a trout fishery but at the same time he thought every major project should involve all stakeholders, so mining and timber.”
Paul Roos, who will be inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame this year, was known throughout the state for his work on the Blackfoot River both as outfitter and advocate. His projects ranged from on-the-ground work to remove old dams or replace culverts to major battles over proposed mines and mining practices.
Paul Roos’ friends and family recall his magnetic personality and boundless energy as he helped start or became an early supporter of the Big Blackfoot Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, the Blackfoot Challenge and many others. He joined committees that both successfully passed a statewide prohibition on the use of cyanide in mining and staved off an attempt to overturn the ban, all the while inspiring many young guides and outfitters to take up the conservation mantra.
“He was very high energy – always going 100 miles per hour – and he just related to people,” said John Kowalski, who both guided for Paul Roos, partnered with him in the outfitting business and opened CrossCurrents Fly Shop in Helena with him in the 1990s. “He was always adamant about hiring quality people and trying to give back to the resource, and he tried to preach that to the guides and our clients. He always had a passion for that and we always knew it was our responsibility as guides to take care of these resources we had.”
While many knew him as an advocate and fishing guide, his passion for teaching, coaching basketball, community issues and his family allowed him to touch many more lives, his daughter Kathie Roos said.
“I know many people knew him for environmental work, but he also impacted a lot of young people as a teacher and coach in the classroom as a student, on the basketball court as a player or on the river as a guide.” she said. “And in many ways, he inspired us to find a passion and use it to make this world a better place.”
Paul Roos was born and raised in Lincoln, where he enjoyed the immensity of the outdoors out his back door, often exploring wild places and seldom-visited tributaries with friend Paul Grosfield. Lincoln had no high school at the time, so he boarded in Augusta to attend high school. After he graduated, he attended Montana State University for a year before marrying his first wife, Kay, and enrolling in Carroll College in Helena, playing sub-varsity basketball for one year and graduating with a degree in mathematics in 1965.
During that time the couple had two daughters, Kathie and Paula, and it was on a whim that their father decided to get a teaching certificate. That led to his hiring as the principal in Clancy, and the family welcomed a third daughter, Shomai. He was then hired as the principal in Lincoln, teaching and coaching basketball throughout the school year and guiding anglers in West Yellowstone for one of his mentors, the late Pat Barnes. A fourth daughter was born as well, Lee, and in 1970 he started Paul Roos Outfitters (PRO).
One of those students was Becky Garland, whose own family became conservation advocates as her late father, Cecil Garland, advocated for the Scapegoat Wilderness. Cecil and Paul organized the group Lincoln Caretakers to address concerns about building roads and logging in the Lincoln backcountry.
As a teacher, she says Paul Roos was a great source of comfort as she faced leaving Lincoln to attend high school in Augusta. Later in life, Becky would serve in several groups with Paul both in environmental stewardship and community projects.
“He gave everybody what he could when asked or when teaching them and that just made a giant difference,” she said. “He and I, we’ve just had a long, long friendship and I think his legacy will roll on and be one of those amazing stories. He was special.”
While in Lincoln Paul Roos would become a co-owner in an auto supply store, but with the town still without a high school and Kathie soon to be a freshman, the family moved to Helena where he continued to coach and teach junior high as well as outfit and involve himself in conservation.
“He had a big impact teaching in the classroom but publicly is better known for his involvement in environmental issues. However, he was always a teacher, always trying to teach somebody, especially his daughters,” Kathie Roos said. “Dad lived through a time when the Blackfoot River was obviously negatively impacted and found ways to address those big challenges. He didn’t get involved because it was a career, he did it because of his passion for fish, their habitat, and the watershed that provided clean water and the home for animals and humans alike.”
Kathie Roos noted that while many people admired her father, no one is perfect.
“With a great sense of humor and a desire to show love in action he continually worked to become a better person,” she said.
Paul Roos created the Snowberry Foundation of which his daughters are a part, focusing on community education and conservation.
“It ties into everything he loved with conservation and community, and our family being connected to this is a challenge we hope to meet with a lot of help and input from dad’s friends,” Kathie Roos said.
Paul and Kay divorced and in 2005 he married Carolyn Clarke Laws-Roos. In 2015, Carolyn died after a two-year battle with cancer. In 2019 he married Bonnie Roos and the couple remained married until his death.
Kathie Roos guided for her father for a number of years, where he emphasized safety and stewardship. Not only was he a talented angler, but he taught guides to be leaders on the water and to treat others with respect.
Brandon Boedecker first met Paul Roos while playing basketball for Carroll College in 1992. He got to know him after CrossCurrents opened, and says Paul was instrumental in improving his casting and fly tying. It was a relationship that would shape Boedecker’s life as he went to work on the river in 1995 and in 2001, bought Paul Roos Outfitters – now PRO Outfitters – still paddling and guiding the same waters 50 years after his mentor started it.
Paul Roos’ impact on so many young guides and conservationists continues to run strong through the generation he mentored, Boedecker said, and the evidence of the work is in the health of the Blackfoot’s fishery.
“His legacy for conservation is the Blackfoot River,” he said. “It had been degraded from mining and logging before Paul and some of the ranchers and conservation groups started doing some of their work, and now it’s one of the few rivers in the state that you can say it’s better now than 30 years ago.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
