Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing continues to be great around Ponds 2 and 3, in the river mouth and Pond 4 in 20-25 feet of water.

Also, from White Earth to Round-top and between Cemetery Island and Hellgate in 20 to 35 feet of water on bottom bouncers with slow-death rigs or worm harnesses in red or green colors. Green jigs and crankbaits have been working also. Rainbows are being caught as well as a few perch by anglers using walleye rigs in these same areas.

An occasional walleye is being caught from shore on worms around Pond 4.

Hauser: Walleye fishing is good in Lake Helena, around the El Dorado dredge piles and at York Bridge while trolling bottom bouncers with a leech or worm.

An occasional perch is being caught in Lake Helena on walleye rigs. Rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells with worms around Black Sandy and the mouth of the Causeway. Yellow and orange crankbaits are working for rainbows as well.

Holter: Rainbow action is good between Black Beach and Split Rock while trolling cowbells with a worm during the evening hours.

Kokanee are being caught near the Dam while trolling cowbells or other flashers while using a downrigger in 50 to 60 feet of water. Great perch fishing can be found around Cottonwood Creek, Ming Bar and in lower Holter around weedbeds while using jigs tipped with a worm.

Walleye fishing is slow with a few being caught in the same areas as the perch.