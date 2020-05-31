Helena receives approval for deer cull but no funding for second year

While controversial particularly when first proposed, city officials and wildlife managers say the program has been successful at reducing conflicts with the animals including vehicle collisions.

As deer-related incidents increased in the mid-2000s, city officials, members of the public and wildlife specialists convened a task force and wrote the urban deer management plan. The plan called for reducing densities from 33 to 25 deer per square mile. Without culling the estimated population of 700 deer in 2008 would exceed 1,800 by 2010, according to predictions, and populations have remained relatively stable since the program began.

The culling takes place via a net trap and deer are killed using a bolt gun typically used for livestock. The meat is then processed and donated.

Last year the city suspended the deer cull due to budget cuts. Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said in January that the decision to suspend the program was made by former Chief Troy McGee when the department was ordered to make more than $470,000 in cuts. The program costs about $30,000 annually.

Hagen said Thursday that the program is currently proposed for no funding again during the next fiscal year.

Both Hagen and FWP officials predicted in January that if culling does not resume, populations and associated conflicts are expected to increase.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.